Ask The Doctors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DOCTOR: Our kids are having a hard time with social distancing, which seems like it will last forever. My husband and I know some people who have formed a "quarantine bubble" for socializing and getting the kids together. How does that work? Is it safe?

DEAR READER: An important thing to understand about sustained contact during the pandemic, whether it's with the people in your own household or the quarantine bubbles that have become increasingly popular, is that everyone is only as protected as the least-careful person in the group. The novel coronavirus is highly contagious, and evidence continues to show that it can be spread before an individual develops symptoms. So when talking about groups of people quarantining together, safety is a relative term.

Protecting against the virus requires ongoing vigilance by every individual within a group. This includes frequent and thorough handwashing, sanitizing high-touch surfaces, keeping at least 6 feet apart from any new contacts and wearing a facial covering while in public. As we mentioned recently, emerging research suggests that face masks made with multiple layers of cloth may offer a measure of protection to the wearer as well as the people around them.