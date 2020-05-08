Ask The Doctors

Each of the patients, who were gravely ill with COVID-19, received a single dose of antibodies gathered from the blood of patients who had recovered from the illness. According to the published research, the treatment resulted in improved oxygen levels and a shorter duration of symptoms in all 10 patients. Most improved within one to three days after receiving the antibodies. The patients also cleared the virus from their bodies more quickly than those who did not receive the treatment. This sounds promising, but it's important to note that the FDA approval limits treatment to patients who are so ill that they have no other options, and to clinical trials.

The antibody test that your husband is referring to is much closer to a wide release. It uses a pinprick of blood and delivers results in about 15 minutes. Unlike the diagnostic test for COVID-19, which identifies genetic material from the virus itself, this test looks for the antibodies that will be present only if the body has already encountered and fought off the virus. This is valuable information on two fronts. First, widespread use of the antibody test will give scientists a clearer picture of the spread and reach of coronavirus infection in the U.S. Just as important, the test hints at a potential path forward after the height of the epidemic has passed. People who have been exposed to the virus may have some degree of immunity, which would allow them to safely rejoin normal daily life. The challenge here is that, at this time, how much immunity is granted by prior infection, and how long that immunity may last, is not yet known.