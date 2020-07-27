Ask The Doctors

DEAR READER: There are two testing goals related to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. One is to learn whether or not you are currently infected. The other is to see whether or not you have been infected in the past.

By far, the most common test being conducted at this time is for the coronavirus itself. This involves the use of a nasal swab, which is a long, thin stick with soft brushlike material on the tip. The swab is carefully inserted deep into the nose, to the passageway that connects to the back of the throat. (It's uncomfortable, but not painful.) The goal is to gather a sample that includes cells and secretions from the back of the throat and from all along the length of the nose. Although there's a less-invasive COVID-19 test that relies on just a throat swab, similar to the test used for strep throat, it's not considered to be as accurate as the nasal swab. A newly developed saliva test, which requires just a sample of spit and returns a result within 30 minutes, has been submitted for regulatory review. Each of these tests look for genetic markers specific to SARS-CoV-2. Meanwhile, on July 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the development of a single test able to diagnose influenzas A and B as well as the novel coronavirus.