Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: I'm 52 years old and going through menopause. I knew about the insomnia, night sweats and hot flashes, which get talked about a lot. What's upsetting is that I'm also becoming mentally less sharp than I used to be. Is this part of menopause, too? Would hormone replacement therapy help?

DEAR READER: Menopause, like pregnancy and childbirth, is one of the major milestones in a woman's life. Yet women often face menopause alone, in comparison to the abundance of books, classes and medical visits that help prepare them to have a baby. That leaves many women unaware of when symptoms begin, and what form they may take.

A woman is in menopause when she has gone a full 12 months without a menstrual period. The transition to menopause, known as perimenopause, is often slow and gradual. It occurs due to a natural decline in reproductive hormones as a woman's ovaries cease to function.

Symptoms include the sleep disruption, night sweats and hot flashes that you mentioned. They can also include cramps, headache, weight gain, fatigue, sore breasts, thinning hair, low libido, urinary incontinence, depression, anxiety and other changes to mood.