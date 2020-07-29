Ask The Doctors

DEAR READER: Considering the important work they do, our feet don't get the attention they deserve. And yet, these complex systems of muscles, bones, tendons and ligaments form the base from which we balance, bear the full weight of our bodies and carry us through the thousands of steps in our daily lives.

One of the best things you can do for your feet is to give them a break from high heels, even just for a few days per week. Not only do high heels shift you forward and force your full weight onto the balls of your feet, they prevent you from properly using the muscles of your feet (and your legs) as you walk. Speaking of which, one of the best exercises for getting feet into shape is exactly that -- walking. Get a pair of supportive and flexible athletic shoes, and take a stroll. Be conscious of rolling through the foot, heel to toe, in a deliberate but natural motion. Don't be surprised if this feels strange or even awkward at first. We tend to treat our feet as solid blocks rather than the intricate and articulated wonders that they actually are.