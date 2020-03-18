Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: I've had lower back pain for years, and nothing has helped. I've tried physical therapy, yoga and chiropractors, and I've even contemplated surgery. My sister suggests something called the Alexander technique. What do you think? I'm willing to try anything, but I don't want to chase after treatments that aren't useful.

DEAR READER: When our ancient ancestors stood up and became bipeds, they gave humans a crucial evolutionary advantage. They also left us with another lasting legacy -- back pain. It's a near-universal complaint, and it ranks among the largest contributors to disability throughout the world. Yet, because the spine is a complex structure, the specific causes of back pain often remain elusive. This can make finding an effective treatment both difficult and frustrating.

The majority of back pain affects the lower back, which supports much of the weight of the upper body. The most common causes of pain in the region are the mechanics of how we stand and move, injuries to the tissues and structures of the back and spine and, often, a combination of the two. Poor posture, poor alignment and the ergonomics of the tools and objects in our daily lives all play a role. Put too much stress or torque on the spine, and you're at risk of injuries to the muscles, ligaments, tendons and nerves in the region.

