Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: I'm a 28-year-old woman and have symptoms that lead me to believe I have burning mouth syndrome. It started out being not so bad, but it is now continuous. I haven't been diagnosed, but I would appreciate any information or help you can offer for this condition.

DEAR READER: Burning mouth syndrome, sometimes shortened to BMS, refers to the presence of specific sensations of pain that occur inside the mouth. These can range from a mild tingling, prickling or numbness to pain that feels like scalding or burning, which give the condition its name. The pain, which is often significant, may be intermittent or constant. In some people, the pain is widespread and involves the entire mouth. In others, it occurs in isolated areas, such as the lips, gums, tongue, insides of the cheeks, the roof of the mouth or the soft palate.

In some cases, these oral sensations are accompanied by dry mouth or noticeable changes to the sense of taste. These often include the presence of bitter or metallic flavors. Some people also find they have increased thirst. Burning mouth syndrome, which often appears quite suddenly, can occur in anyone and at any age. However, it is seen most often in women, as well as in adults over the age of 60.