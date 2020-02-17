Ask The Doctors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With every cough and sneeze, a sick person sends out a virus-packed aerosol mist that can travel 6 or 8 feet, bits of which can linger in the air for several hours. When a healthy person inhales the expelled droplets or picks them up from a contaminated surface and then touches their mouth, nose or eyes, they can become infected with the virus.

Unfortunately, when it comes to using a mask to protect against viruses, the evidence is mixed. Some studies, which focused on health care workers in hospital situations, found that masks can be effective at preventing infection when worn properly and used consistently. But the weave is too loose to filter all viral materials, and masks don't always stay snug. Those same face masks may actually be more effective when worn by someone who is sick, since they block the spray of infectious matter from a cough or a sneeze.

If it makes you feel better, go ahead and wear a mask. But be sure to also follow additional precautions. Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water, or use a hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your face since, as we mentioned, the mucous membranes of the nose, mouth and eyes are entry points for the virus. If you're wearing a mask and then rub your eyes, you've defeated the purpose.