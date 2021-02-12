Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: I heard on the news that if your gut isn't in good shape, you'll probably get a worse case of COVID-19. Is that really true?

DEAR READER: A study published earlier this year put forth an intriguing theory about a link between the state of someone's gut microbiome and the severity of their case of COVID-19.

Research has taught us that the vast colonies of microscopic creatures living in our guts are in constant communication with the brain and have an effect on everything from mood, emotions, sleep and weight to metabolism, blood-sugar control and a range of diseases. Considering this inextricable connection between the human gut microbiome and our health, looking into a potential relationship between the trillions of microbes in our intestinal tracts and COVID-19 seems like a logical step.

The study, published earlier this year in the journal Gut, builds upon previous inquiries into what role the gut may play in patients with COVID-19. Earlier studies have identified a measurable difference between the microbial composition of the guts of those patients and of people who were sick with a cold or the flu.