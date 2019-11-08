DEAR DOCTOR: Is wildfire smoke really that dangerous? We're in northern Idaho and our town has been handing out face masks, but I've heard they don't really do much. What should I do to keep our family safe?
DEAR READER: The smoke from wildfires does indeed pose a significant health threat. This is true whether you live near an active fire zone, or are in a town or city hundreds of miles away. Wildfire smoke rises to high altitudes and can thus be carried great distances.
When wildfire smoke drifts to earth in urban areas, it mixes with existing pollutants and elevates ozone levels. The smoke itself contains billions of minute particulates, which can adversely affect heart and lung health. There is now enough data to make the connection between wildfire smoke and a worsening of respiratory conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and allergies, and an increase in heart attack risk. The very young, the elderly and the medically frail are at especially high risk.
Breathing the minute particles found in wildfire smoke can result in wheezing, coughing, congestion, sneezing, throat and lung irritation, runny nose, watery eyes, shortness of breath and chest discomfort. The particulates in wildfire smoke are so small, they can reach deep into the delicate tissues of the lungs and set off an inflammation reaction. Since the airways of people living with asthma, COPD and allergies are chronically inflamed, even low levels of ambient wildfire smoke can make their conditions worse.
To protect against wildfire smoke, stay indoors as much as possible. Make sure all windows, doors, skylights and fireplace flues are kept tightly closed. Air conditioners or HEPA filters will help. While you're inside, minimize indoor pollution. That means no vacuuming or use of aerosol sprays, scents or candles.
You have free articles remaining.
Anyone who relies on a rescue inhaler should make sure to have one ready, plus a spare in case it's needed. Whether you're indoors or out, avoid unnecessary exertion. If you do go outside for any length of time, it's recommended that you change into clean clothes when you return indoors to prevent particulates from getting into the indoor air.
It's natural to turn to a face mask for protection. However, the type of mask that you use makes all the difference. Dust masks and bandanas are porous and will catch only the largest particles, like ash and debris. The only masks that are capable of blocking the fine particulates associated with wildfire smoke are masks that are rated N95 or N100. It's important that these types of masks make a full and complete seal around the perimeter. Any gaps will allow particulates to enter and defeat the purpose. Also, please note that breathing with these types of masks can be strenuous. It's recommended that you choose one outfitted with an exhalation valve, which also reduces heat buildup.
Be sure to monitor your local air quality. If the symptoms described above persist, seek medical care immediately.
Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.