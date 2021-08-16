Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: My 75-year-old husband has had arthritis in his ankles for many years. It's gotten to the point that the pain makes it unbearable for him to be on his feet for more than a few hours. What about surgery? Can you offer some insight as to what can be done?

DEAR READER: Ankle arthritis is a painful and sometimes debilitating condition. It's marked by the steady deterioration of the connective, protective and supportive tissues in one or more of the three bones that meet to form the ankle joint. Symptoms include tenderness or pain within the joint, redness, a sensation of heat, swelling and reduced range of motion.

Treatment typically begins with nonsurgical approaches, such as changes in activities, losing weight in order to reduce stress on the ankle joints, physical therapy and the use of a variety of medications to address pain and inflammation. If none of these help, then surgery can become an option.

For some people, a minimally invasive procedure known as arthroscopic debridement can be helpful. A tiny camera is introduced via a small incision into the joint, and surgical tools are used to clear the ankle joint of the loose cartilage and other debris the camera has made visible. It's often done in an outpatient setting, and the individual returns home that same day.