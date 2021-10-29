Ask The Doctors

The exact cause of laryngospasm is not fully understood, but episodes are usually associated with an existing condition. The most common link is to chronic acid reflux, in which the harsh acids from the stomach back up into the esophagus and irritate the vocal cords. It has also been linked to a history of asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, stress and anxiety, and it can occur in response to anesthesia during surgery.

Based on the series of events that you have described, including developing a severely swollen lip after being stung, we suspect your bout of laryngospasm was part of an allergic reaction to that sting. Although you characterized your allergy to wasp stings as "slight," a severely swollen lip is actually a robust response. Using the EpiPen that you have been prescribed to manage your allergy can help, both with the facial swelling and the subsequent laryngospasm. Since it sounds as though you may be unsure of when using the EpiPen is appropriate, we recommend that you make an appointment with the health care provider who prescribed it to you. You can discuss the episode of laryngospasm and review the steps you need to take to manage your wasp and bee sting allergy. It's possible for subsequent stings to elicit a stronger reaction, and you want to be prepared to make decisions and take action. When it comes to laryngospasm, the good news is that it's rare. It's quite possible you may never have one again.