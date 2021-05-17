Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: Even before the pandemic, I had trouble with sleep. It's hard to fall asleep and to stay asleep. I don't want to use any pills or medicines. Are there nondrug approaches that can work? What about lavender, CBD or magnesium?

DEAR READER: in the past year, stress, fear, worry and the unexpected changes to daily routines due to the coronavirus pandemic have caused a spike in the number of Americans struggling with sleep. We wish there were a quick and easy fix, but reclaiming the ability to get a good night's sleep is a process. It takes consistency and discipline, and even then, the path to success is often an uneven trajectory.

Start with good sleep hygiene. That means a sleep environment that's dark, cool and quiet. Eye shades, ear plugs and lighter bedding can help. Our bodies' internal clocks run on chemical triggers tied to the waxing and waning of daily light. We've already affected those signals with our artificially lit world. New research continues to suggest that the blue light from electronic screens also scrambles the brain's sleep signals and plays a role in sleep issues. So, in addition to choosing and sticking to a regular bedtime, it's very important to stop looking at screens -- not even a quick peek at your phone -- for at least a few hours before bedtime. (We warned you this would take discipline.)