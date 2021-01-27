Ask The Doctors

In the study you're asking about, published last December in the journal PLOS One, the researchers looked at what separated the people who managed to keep their resolutions from those who didn't. They found that how someone states their goal can make a difference. People whose goals were of the "I will" variety had a higher rate of success than those who approached their resolutions with "I won't." Specifically, 59% of the 1,066 study participants with proactive goals considered themselves successful, while only 47% of those with avoidance-oriented goals felt they had succeeded.

In terms of your resolution to eat less processed snack food and to cut down on sugar, you might try flipping the focus. Instead of thinking in terms of what you're going to eliminate from your diet, try making a specific decision about something that you will add. For instance, you might start with the resolution to eat one piece of fresh fruit at each meal. You can up the ante by agreeing that, before indulging in any kind of snack food, you first have to eat something good for you, like a fresh carrot. That way, even if you do waver in your resolve and slip into old habits with a bar of chocolate or a bag of chips, you've also kept your resolution. Change is hard, and even small victories can make it easier to stay on track.