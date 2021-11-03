Ask The Doctors

When airborne, the minuscule Cocci spores are easily inhaled. In rare cases, infection can occur via a break in the skin. Symptoms begin to appear one to three weeks after exposure. The majority of people will have no reaction to the fungus, or they will develop mild symptoms that abate on their own. However, some people who become infected can become quite ill. Severity of illness has been linked to the number of spores that someone has inhaled. Although the initial site of infection is the lungs, the fungus can then travel throughout the body and cause a range of symptoms.

The onset of infection often begins with general fatigue and a persistent cough. As the fungus travels throughout the body, a skin rash or lesions can appear. People also experience headaches, joint and body aches, night sweats and shortness of breath. Symptoms may go away after a few weeks, or they can be intermittent, fading away and then reappearing. Diagnosis begins with a detailed report of the individual's symptoms, travel history and medical history. Once valley fever is suspected, a blood test for Coccidioides antibodies or antigens will likely be performed. The fungus can cause pneumonialike illness in the lungs, so imaging scans, such as an X-ray or MRI, may be needed. In severe cases, a tissue biopsy may be used to see if the fungal infection has become systemic.