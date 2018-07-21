DEAR DOCTOR: My brother-in-law, who recently retired from his job as a research scientist at age 68, has been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment. I don't want to upset my sister with too many questions, so I wonder if you can explain what this means? Is he going to get Alzheimer's? Can anything be done?
DEAR READER: Mild cognitive impairment is a condition of decline in functions like memory, language and reasoning that is slight but still perceptible. People with MCI will have more trouble than others their age in finding the right words when speaking, and in remembering routine activities like events or appointments. They begin to lose track of things, like car keys or glasses. They may have lapses in logic or judgment and can sometimes have trouble following the thread of a conversation or the plot of a film or book. In some cases, MCI is also associated with a dulling of the sense of smell and difficulties with movement. When the condition affects memory, it's known as amnestic MCI. When motor skills and questions of judgment are involved, it's known as non-amnestic MCI.
These changes may take place gradually, but eventually they become significant enough that close friends and family members will notice. However, they do not approach the severity of symptoms of various types of dementia. For example, the disorientation, mood shifts, personality changes and aggression that are often part of Alzheimer's and other kinds of dementia are not present in MCI. The affected individual is often aware that something within him or her is changing, which can be frightening.
Diagnosis often entails a complete medical history, a neurological exam to evaluate the functioning of the nerves and reflexes as well as balance and coordination, brain imaging tests, blood tests, cognitive testing and input from individuals in the patient's daily life to assess mental status and independent function.
The causes of MCI are not yet understood, and thus far there are no drugs or medical treatments to address the condition. Although individuals diagnosed with MCI have been found to be more likely than others to go on to develop Alzheimer's disease, the progression is not a certainty.
When it comes to nontraditional treatments, the results are mixed. There is anecdotal evidence that gingko biloba or vitamin E can be helpful, but thus far they have not stood up to the rigors of a clinical trial. Some studies suggest that regular exercise can help with cognition. It is recommended that individuals with MCI take part in regular social activities and engagement, as well as mental challenges and stimulation. A diet of lean protein, healthful fats, and plenty of fruits, vegetables and leafy greens is good and plays a role in cognitive issues as well as cardiovascular health.
It's kind of you to not push for information at this time. But do let your sister know you're available when she needs you. This is a scary time for her as well as for her husband. Knowing you're close by can help pierce the isolation that a diagnosis like this can cause.
Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.
Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o Media Relations, UCLA Health, 924 Westwood Blvd., Suite 350, Los Angeles, CA, 90095. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.