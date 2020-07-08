Ask The Doctors

There are psychological harms as well. People who hoard often live with a profound sense of shame. And as you are experiencing, hoarding affects the family as well. It can cause relationships to become strained or impaired, and for many people who hoard, the disorder leads to social isolation.

It's important to understand that hoarding has nothing to do with being messy, lazy or indecisive. Instead, it's a mental health disorder. People who hoard struggle to decide when to throw something away. When faced with discarding or giving away their possessions, they experience great distress and anxiety. Researchers have linked hoarding to obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD, and to depression and anxiety disorders. Scans of hoarders asked to divide mail into "keep" and "discard" piles have shown spikes of activity in the emotional centers of the brain.