Ask The Doctors

HELLO AGAIN, DEAR READERS and welcome to our monthly letters column. Virtually all of the mail we received in the last month concerned the coronavirus vaccine. In fact, we heard from so many of you, we need two columns to cover it all. Onward to part one:

-- A reader shared that she is using an over-the-counter nasal antiseptic so that she will be less likely to spread the coronavirus should she become infected. "I read that killing germs in the nose can reduce your risk of bacterial infections such as MRSA and staph," she wrote. "And some experts believe it can help fight COVID-19." It's true that some patients use an antiseptic nasal spray to "decolonize" the bacterium Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, also known as MRSA. However, these nasal sprays target bacteria, and not viruses. It's a crucial distinction, because COVID-19 is caused by a virus, and it doesn't respond to antibacterials. We're not familiar with data supporting this practice for COVID-19, and we would not recommend it to our patients.