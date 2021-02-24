Ask The Doctors

While the onset of an episode of TGA is sudden, the recovery is usually gradual. As time passes, the individual will have increasing recall of places and events, until they feel completely oriented again. Once it's over, most people won't be able to recall anything that occurred during the episode. The causes of the condition are not known. A link between migraine and TGA is suspected, but it has not yet been proven. Possible triggers of the condition include physical or emotional stress, physical exertion, pain, sudden immersion in cold or hot water and medical procedures.

Because other serious conditions can share some of the symptoms of an episode of TGA, it's important to seek medical attention. Even though your husband has recovered from his bout of memory loss, it would be wise for him to be evaluated by his health care provider. They will take a medical history and ask for a detailed description of the event. Since this isn't something your husband can provide, you or someone else who was present will be asked for the narrative. It is likely that a neurological exam will take place. This will check sensory function, reflexes, gait, balance and coordination. Tests to assess memory and recall also will be performed. Depending on the findings, additional scans, such as magnetic resonance imaging, electroencephalogram or computerized tomography -- an MRI, EEG or CT scan -- will be used to detect any abnormalities in the brain's blood flow or electrical function. Although alarming, an episode of TGA is not considered to be dangerous. For most people, it's a unique event and is not repeated.