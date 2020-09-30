Ask The Doctors

It's important to note that these guidelines are for women of average risk. This means they don't have a family history of breast cancer and have not tested positive for certain genes that are associated with elevated risk for breast cancer. Women who are considered to be at high risk for breast cancer are advised to get a mammogram and an MRI each year. Women with dense breasts, which can affect the accuracy of a mammogram, should discuss the potential efficacy of screening with their health care provider. And don't forget, adult women of all ages are urged to perform a breast self-exam at least once each month, and to also have a clinical breast exam performed by a health care professional every year.

Although very rare, breast cancer can occur in men. It often presents as a firm lump beneath the nipple. Men with this symptom should see their doctor.