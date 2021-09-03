Ask The Doctors

Symptoms of anaplasmosis begin to show up anywhere from five days to two weeks after a tick bite. They include the rapid onset of high fever (giving it the "febrile" name), chills, severe headache, aches and pains in the joints and muscles, malaise and exhaustion. Some people will also develop nausea, diarrhea and loss of appetite. A small number of people -- less than 10% -- get a skin rash.

Tick bites are often painless, which makes it all too easy for them to go unnoticed. That's why it's so important to wear tick repellent, and to do a thorough tick check of your entire body, your clothing and your gear after walking or spending time in grassy or wooded areas. Be sure to also check any pets who have accompanied you.

Anaplasmosis is diagnosed via several types of blood tests that look for specific biomarkers. The symptoms of the disease are general enough that they can be attributed to a number of factors. That makes accurate information about patient's recent activities a critical element of diagnosis. Even if someone doesn't remember being bitten by a tick, it's important to let the health care provider know about any time spent in tick territory.