Ask The Doctors

HELLO AGAIN, DEAR READERS, and welcome to part two of our letters column about the COVID-19 vaccine. We continue to get questions about this topic and, because it's so important, will continue to address them as quickly as possible.

-- Many of you are wondering if blood thinners, both prescription and over-the-counter, affect the coronavirus vaccine's efficacy, and vice versa. It's a question we're getting from our own patients. The guidance at this time is to continue with blood thinners as prescribed, and to tell the person administering the vaccine that you are using them.

-- A reader who works in a hospital setting had a question related to Parkinson's disease. "I'm a 71-year-old female who works part-time in a hospital, and I interact with staff and clinical equipment," she wrote. "I have a strong family history of Parkinson's disease and am concerned that the mRNA might have an unknown trigger effect for Parkinson's disease." There is no data at this time to support the idea that mRNA vaccines trigger Parkinson's disease. However, we understand why this is a concern for you. We recommend discussing the issue with your family doctor, who can help guide your decision regarding the vaccine.