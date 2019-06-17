DEAR DOCTOR: My second husband and I have tried to get pregnant for over a year now, but we have had no luck. Should we be worried about infertility? I'm the mother of a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, so the problem probably isn't with me. What causes that in a man?
DEAR READER: When a woman and man have not achieved pregnancy after a year of regular unprotected sex, they meet the clinical definition of infertility.
You and your husband may feel as though you're alone in this, but studies suggest that up to 15% of couples are unable to conceive in the first year of trying. About one-third of the time, infertility is due to issues with the man; one-third of the time, it's issues with the woman; and in the remaining cases, the problem lies in an often-complex mix of issues with both partners. In some cases, the cause of infertility cannot be identified.
For men, the most common causes of infertility are tied to problems with sperm production and sperm motility. These can arise as a result of health problems like diabetes; previous infections such as the mumps or HIV; hormonal problems, including low testosterone; various genetic issues; sexually transmitted diseases; autoimmune disorders; and even lifestyle factors such as smoking, drinking, illicit drug use or steroid use. Some men have blockages in their reproductive systems that can range from partial to total, and that can affect the sperm count. These can be present from birth, or they can develop as the result of physical trauma.
Swollen veins in the scrotum, known as varicoceles, can have a negative effect on sperm growth. These are present in up to 40% of men with infertility problems. A condition known as retrograde ejaculation, which prevents sperm from exiting via the penis and sends it to the bladder instead, can result in infertility in men with normal sperm counts.
Certain medications can change sperm production, function and delivery, including those used to treat depression, infection, high blood pressure and arthritis. Chemotherapy and radiation treatments can also affect male fertility. The causes of male infertility are numerous and varied -- our list is nowhere near complete -- and addressing the issue requires medical assistance.
Diagnosis begins with a physical exam, which will include a detailed medical history. Your husband will be asked about chronic health conditions, past health problems or injuries, prior surgeries and environmental or lifestyle factors. In addition to those already mentioned, they can include obesity, stress, age and diet.
Knowing one's family history helps to identify inherited conditions. Your husband will also be asked for a semen sample to assess sperm count, structure, motility and concentration. If the semen analysis finds no problems with the sperm, then further testing is needed. This can include hormone tests, scans of the testicles and scrotum to visualize possible blockages, and post-ejaculation urinalysis to look for sperm in the urine. Treatment depends on the results of the tests. Hormone therapy helps to address low testosterone. Surgery can often successfully remove blockages.
Unfortunately, diagnosing male infertility is challenging and a definitive answer is not always found.
Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.