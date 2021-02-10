Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: Our dad retired last spring, and since he's been home, he hasn't been getting much exercise. Our mom is getting worried about his health. I just read that working out for just 11 minutes a day makes a difference. Is that really true?

DEAR READER: We think you're referring to the findings from a new study that, with an alluring "it takes only 11 minutes a day" promise, has been making a splash. It's part of a growing body of research that looks not only at what kind of physical activity makes us healthier, but also at how we perform those activities.

Over the last decade, and particularly in the last few years, we've seen a growing understanding that intensity and duration play sometimes surprising roles in exercise. In fact, we recently wrote about a different study, which looked at how much exercise helps lower mortality rates. That study also found 11 minutes to be a sweet spot when it comes to exercise beginning to make a difference. With the proliferation of fitness trackers, loaded with precision tech to gauge the length and physical effects of each workout and measure progress over time, researchers now have access to new and expansive data pools. The value of brief bursts of activity has emerged, and the result is a new appreciation of the benefits of short and focused workouts.