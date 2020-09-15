Ask the Doctors

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELLO AGAIN, DEAR READERS, and welcome to the late-summer edition of the letters column. Along with so many of you, we're facing record-breaking heat, high humidity and a few natural disasters. All the more reason to seek refuge in our ongoing chat about health and medicine.

-- Many of you continue to have questions about the novel coronavirus.

"If a sneeze can spread the virus, can exhaling also spread the virus?" a reader asked. "So many times I see people with their mask under their nose and want to say something, but do not because I do not want to get into a fight."

It's important to remember that we're still in the earliest stages of learning about the novel coronavirus. Emerging research suggests that, in addition to respiratory droplets from a cough or a sneeze, the virus may also be present in the microdroplets expelled during breathing and speech. What isn't yet clear is whether or not these are a major source of infection. We will keep an eye on that research and update any new findings.