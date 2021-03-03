Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: My daughter got a rash across her cheeks that we thought was an allergy. A year later, she was diagnosed with lupus. She's only 17, and the doctors keep putting her on different meds, which worries her dad and me. I've been reading that ginger can be helpful. What do you think?

DEAR READER: Lupus is what is known as a chronic autoimmune disease. That means it's a long-term condition in which the immune system, which isn't behaving properly, has begun to attack the body's own tissues. There are several forms of the disease, but the most common is systemic lupus, which can affect the joints, skin and certain internal organs, including the heart and kidneys.

Although anyone can develop the disease, about 90% of people with a form of lupus are female. It usually appears between the ages of 15 and 44, which are a woman's reproductive years. Genetics plays a part, and people who have a family member with lupus, or another kind of autoimmune disease, are at higher risk of developing it. It's also more common in people of African American, Native American, Asian, Latino and Hispanic descent.