Ask The Doctors

There are two classifications for hyperparathyroidism -- primary and secondary. Primary means that something is directly affecting the gland itself. Secondary hyperparathyroidism, which is rare, occurs when other conditions have a spillover effect. This is most often due to kidney failure or severe vitamin D deficiency.

The most common cause of hyperparathyroidism is an adenoma, which is a noncancerous growth that can occur in glandular tissues. Mild cases of hyperparathyroidism can call for watchful waiting. But when the condition causes significant side effects, surgery is needed.

Surgery for primary hyperparathyroidism is often an outpatient procedure. The surgeon will order scans for a clearer understanding of the problem. In about one-third of cases, it turns out that more than one parathyroid gland needs to be removed. For that reason, the surgeon will examine all four glands during the procedure. Once the malfunctioning glands are removed, the person is considered to be cured. The remaining healthy parathyroid glands will take over the work of keeping calcium and phosphate levels in proper balance.