Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: I had trouble opening my mouth wide when I was getting my teeth cleaned, and the hygienist said it could be TMJ. But my sister, who is a chiropractor, says she thinks it's a muscle spasm. What is TMJ, anyway?

DEAR READER: TMJ refers to the temporomandibular joint, which connects the jaw to the skull. We each have two, one on each side of the jaw. These are the structures that allow us to open and close our jaw, move it from side to side and back to front. The temporomandibular joint, which is a sliding hinge joint, is a complex and delicate mechanism. It gets almost nonstop use as we speak, chew, yawn, smile and swallow. For some people, the joint continues to get a workout throughout the sleep cycle as they clench their jaws or grind their teeth.

When the joint stops working properly, it's known as a temporomandibular disorder, or TMD. However, this type of malfunction has widely come to be referred to simply as TMJ.