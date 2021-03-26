 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ask The Doctors
0 comments

Ask The Doctors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DOCTOR: I had trouble opening my mouth wide when I was getting my teeth cleaned, and the hygienist said it could be TMJ. But my sister, who is a chiropractor, says she thinks it's a muscle spasm. What is TMJ, anyway?

DEAR READER: TMJ refers to the temporomandibular joint, which connects the jaw to the skull. We each have two, one on each side of the jaw. These are the structures that allow us to open and close our jaw, move it from side to side and back to front. The temporomandibular joint, which is a sliding hinge joint, is a complex and delicate mechanism. It gets almost nonstop use as we speak, chew, yawn, smile and swallow. For some people, the joint continues to get a workout throughout the sleep cycle as they clench their jaws or grind their teeth.

When the joint stops working properly, it's known as a temporomandibular disorder, or TMD. However, this type of malfunction has widely come to be referred to simply as TMJ.

Symptoms of a TMJ disorder can range from quite mild, such as an occasional clicking sound while chewing, to severe enough to interfere with eating or speaking. Someone having problems with this joint may experience tenderness or pain within the joint itself, in or around the ear, or in other areas of the face. The joint may make crackling or popping sounds when in motion, and it can lock, making it difficult, or even impossible, to fully open or close the mouth. Malfunction in the joint can cause tinnitus, which is a ringing sound in the ear, or other noise that isn't caused by an outside stimulus.

Your sister's suggestion that your range-of-motion problem is related to the muscles in the jaw refers to a condition known as trismus. It's sometimes called lockjaw, which brings to mind the muscle contractions associated with tetanus. However, these days, trismus refers to any muscle spasm within the temporomandibular joint that limits range of motion. It occurs when the muscles we use in chewing contract and don't release.

When someone can't open his or her mouth wider than 1.3 inches, they are considered to have trismus. It can be caused by damage or injury to the jaw, and it can also arise as a result of TMD. Symptoms include the reduced range of motion you experienced, pain or cramping in the jaw that occurs with or without movement, and pain or difficulty when exerting pressure, as when eating.

Whether or not your jaw problem is due to TMD or trismus, we urge you to see your doctor or a TMD specialist for diagnosis. This will include a medical history, including information about recent dental procedures or physical injuries, an exam to rule out structural or other abnormalities, and measurements of how wide you can open your mouth. Depending on what is found, additional imaging studies may be requested. Treatment of TMD and trismus can include resting the jaw with a soft food diet, medications for pain, muscle relaxers, exercises to gently stretch the jaw, behavioral therapy and devices to prevent nighttime clenching. In rare cases, surgery may be required.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says North Korea is top foreign policy issue

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Advice

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: My older sister moved in with me after she was placed on furlough because of the pandemic. I was resistant to her moving in because…

Advice

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: Two months ago, I met a lady I will call Amber. We were instantly attracted to each other. The first date went well, and we reached…

Advice

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I am a faithful male reader of your column. I lost my beautiful wife of 40 years last year.

Advice

Sense & Sensitivity

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother won't stop getting plastic surgery. She's 52 years old, and she's done body sculpting, liposuction, lip fillers and …

Advice

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: My beautiful 17-year-old stepdaughter, "Amelia," recently became sexually active. She's in a "serious" relationship with the boy sh…

Advice

Sense & Sensitivity

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm getting sick of my friends and colleagues giving me unwanted advice. I started my own business a little while ago, and I d…

Advice

Sense & Sensitivity

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am in desperate need of a new hobby. During quarantine I have done my fair share of puzzles, I have crocheted ad nauseum and…

Advice

Sense & Sensitivity

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've lived in a bustling city for the past 22 years. I would love to move to a quiet rural town with idyllic scenery and a sma…

Advice

Ask The Doctors

HELLO AGAIN, DEAR READERS, and welcome to part two of our letters column about the COVID-19 vaccine. We continue to get questions about this t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News