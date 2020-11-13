Ask The Doctors

It sounds counterintuitive when caring for children and a spouse, but one of your priorities has to become self-care. We can't fully give to others if we're not well ourselves. Start small, with at least a 10-minute break every hour -- time that's just for yourself. Do 10 minutes of deep breathing alone in the bathroom, 10 minutes of meditation with your bedroom door locked, a solo 10-minute walk around the block. Try outsourcing some of the daily chores to the kids, even the youngest ones, and try to be OK with results that are less than fabulous.

Involve the whole family in talking about the challenges they're facing, and also in finding silver linings. It sounds corny, but it really does help to count your blessings, even when they seem few and far between. When we look outside of our households, we can see that others are struggling with problems much bigger than our own. And, yes, Zoom is weird, but it's important for mental and emotional health to stay connected to family and friends.

We're in the thick of it now, but this pandemic won't last forever. With treatment advances and an effective vaccine, we'll return to a more normal world. So, focus on the big picture. Children won't remember the granular details of this time; what they'll remember is how the home felt.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

