Ask The Doctors

For this specific yeast, it's the second half of the name -- auris -- that sets it apart. It was first identified in 2009 in the ear of a Japanese woman, thus the descriptor "auris." Since then, it has made a sporadic and unpredictable spread across the globe. Although there have been confirmed C. auris infections in humans on every inhabited continent, ongoing transmission has largely been confined to about one dozen countries, including the United States.

What makes C. auris particularly nasty is that it spreads easily in hospital settings, and it doesn't respond well to antifungal agents. Which brings us to the reason for the recent wave of "superbug" news stories. At this time, there are only three types of antifungal medications to treat fungal infections. And the particular strain of C. auris that was found in those cases in Texas and Washington, D.C., was resistant to all three. That's known as a pan-resistant organism. It makes infections more difficult to treat, and can cause serious health problems and lead to death. One-third of the patients infected with the pan-resistant C. auris passed away. However, it's important to note they were already critically ill, so it's unknown if it was the fungus that caused their deaths.