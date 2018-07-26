DEAR DOCTOR: I just learned that the constant pain in my right knee, which I injured playing college basketball, is osteoarthritis. I'm only 33 and want to do everything I can to get better. Is it true that fish oil can help? Is there anything else I can do?
DEAR READER: Osteoarthritis, also referred to as OA, is a chronic degenerative condition that affects the joints. Unlike rheumatoid arthritis, which is an autoimmune disease, osteoarthritis is associated with the breakdown of the cartilage in the joints due, in large part, to wear and tear. Although OA is most common among people in their mid-60s and older, it can affect people of any age. A sports injury like yours is a significant risk factor for developing OA. So are chronic overuse, being overweight or obese, and genes. Both types of arthritis tend to be more common in women than in men.
OA most often affects the weight-bearing joints of the knees and hips. It can also affect the neck, spine, shoulders, elbows, hands and feet. Symptoms include joint stiffness, swelling, a reduced range of motion and pain. People with OA often report hearing clicking or popping sounds when they bend their joints. One side of the body is usually affected more than the other, perhaps because we tend to have a "stronger" side and unconsciously allow it to do more work.
Morning stiffness is a challenge and can require a half-hour or so of slow and deliberate activity to get the affected joints working freely. That stiffness typically returns after long periods of inactivity, like sitting at a desk at work, or remaining in the same position for extended period of times, such as when driving. Diagnosis is done through imaging tests like MRIs or X-rays, which can show the extent of damage that has taken place to the joint capsules.
With the findings from a recent study published in the journal Rheumatology, researchers from Great Britain added to the mounting evidence that nutrition and exercise play a role in managing the disease. An analysis of 68 studies about OA found that patients who took a low-dose supplement of fish oil of 1.5 capsules per day reported a measurable reduction of pain. The thinking is that the essential fatty acids in the fish oil help address the chronic inflammation that is part of the OA disease process.
Also important to managing OA was weight loss, which not only eased pressure on the joints but also led to a reduction in inflammation. In addition to a healthful diet of whole foods to reduce blood lipid levels, vitamin K, which is present in abundance in kale and spinach, was associated with positive outcomes. Vitamin K is required for the synthesis of certain proteins that help maintain the health of bones and connective tissues.
Finally -- and this can seem counterintuitive when dealing with the pain and stiffness of OA -- a gentle but consistent program of aerobic exercise, along with strength and flexibility training, proved to be important. None of this is a cure, but when undertaken together and incorporated into an ongoing lifestyle, living with OA can be a bit easier.
Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.