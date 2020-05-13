Ask The Doctors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEAR DOCTOR: Our city has asked us to wear a face mask when we leave the house. Needless to say, my wife and I have never done this before. Does our 5-year-old son need a mask, too? Any guidance or how-tos would be greatly appreciated.

DEAR READER: Your local government is following the updated recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which urges people to wear a cloth covering over their nose and mouth whenever they go out in public. These face coverings don't serve as protection from becoming infected with the virus. Rather, they are a physical barrier that may prevent someone who is infected from spreading it. This is particularly valuable in cases where someone is infected but has no symptoms.

This is very important, so imagine our voices as stern and serious when you reach the uppercase words in the next sentence. A face mask should only be used IN ADDITION TO and never INSTEAD OF the other important steps we're all taking right now. These include social distancing, frequent and thorough hand-washing, not touching your face, and cleaning high-touch surfaces such as door handles, light switches, phones, eyeglasses and sunglasses. (And don't forget about the handles of your car doors and your steering wheel.)