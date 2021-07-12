Ask The Doctors

HELLO AGAIN, DEAR READERS, and welcome to full-on summer. We hope you're enjoying the fun and freedom of the season and are taking care to stay safe. Please make good use of sunscreens and bug sprays, do regular tick checks and be vigilant around swimming pools and open water. And with heat waves prevalent in so many parts of the nation, we urge you to match your activities to the day's weather. We're still getting virus and vaccine questions and will continue to address them. But in this month's letters column, we will focus on a few other areas of interest.

-- Regarding the topic of thinning hair in older women, a reader from Spokane, Washington, said she had success when, a few years ago, she used several of the approaches outlined in our column. This included using minoxidil, a topical medication prescribed by her doctor; switching to nonsulfate shampoos; adding a thickening hair product to her hair routine; and putting away her curling iron. "It took a few months, but my hair is now considerably thicker, with good coverage over my entire scalp," she said. "I am 80 years old, and my hair looks better than when I was 40."