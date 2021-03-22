Ask The Doctors

The vaccine itself is delivered via a very thin needle. Many people say they don't even feel the injection. After you receive the vaccine, you will be directed to a designated area to wait during the CDC-mandated 15-minute period before leaving the site. People at risk of an allergic reaction, which is determined via a pre-vaccination questionnaire, are asked to wait for at least 30 minutes. Each vaccine site is required to have on hand the medication, equipment and trained medical personnel needed to address potential serious allergic reactions.

The most common side effect of the vaccine is temporary soreness and swelling at the injection site. This can begin anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours after the injection. Additional reactions can include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, nausea and fatigue. These arise because the vaccine delivers a fragment of the coronavirus's genetic code to stimulate the immune system to recognize it as a foreign invader and mount a response. You can reduce potential discomfort at the injection site by exercising your arm prior to getting the vaccine, and by applying a cool, wet cloth to the injection site.