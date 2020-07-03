Ask The Doctors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DOCTOR: Our dad was diagnosed with lung cancer and will be getting chemo and radiation. I'm not really sure how they work, or why he has to have both. Should we get a second opinion?

DEAR READER: We use the word "cancer" to refer to a group of diseases in which abnormal cells within the body begin to divide uncontrollably. They are able to evade the body's natural defenses, and, over time, they can spread throughout the body. The goal of cancer treatment is to prevent these rogue cells from dividing. This is achieved either by killing the cancer cells outright, or disrupting their DNA, and thus their ability to divide. Radiation and chemotherapy are two of the most common cancer treatments. Although each works to stop the progress of the disease, they act in different ways.

Chemotherapy is a systemic treatment. That means that the specialized drugs used in chemotherapy are administered via the bloodstream so that they can reach and act upon cells throughout the body. More than 100 different chemotherapy medications fall into five major categories. Each of these drug categories behave in a different way, but all share the same objective. That is, to disrupt the life cycle of cells within the body that divide rapidly, which includes cancer cells.