Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTOR: I am 67 years old, with arthritis in my hands and feet. My daughter recently had a fall, and X-rays showed signs of arthritis in her foot. She's only 34. What are the most important things she can do to keep it from progressing, or at least slow it down?

DEAR READER: When we talk about arthritis, we're referring to a range of conditions that result in pain, stiffness and swelling that affects the joints, most often in the hands, feet, hips and knees. Although rare, the inflammation from certain types of arthritis can affect other parts of the body, such as the kidneys, heart, eyes and lungs. Arthritis occurs in people of both sexes, and of all ages, races and body types. It is estimated that up to one-fourth of Americans are living with some type of arthritis, which makes it one of the leading causes of disability in the U.S.

The two most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. The former is caused by wear and tear of the joints. The latter is an autoimmune disease in which the person's own immune system attacks and damages the connective tissues. Both result in similar symptoms, which include stiffness in the morning and after inactivity, pain while walking, localized joint pain and swelling, tenderness or warmth within the joints.