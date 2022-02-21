 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ask The Doctors

  • 0

HELLO DEAR READERS, and welcome to a bonus letters column devoted to your ongoing questions about the coronavirus and its vaccines and boosters. You've brought up important and complex topics, and we'll do our best to provide clear and helpful information.

-- Several readers have requested help in discussing the coronavirus vaccine with hesitant friends and relatives. The focus is often the makeup of the vaccine itself. "One of my sister's main objections to the COVID-19 vaccine is that, unlike the flu vaccine, it does not use a portion of the virus itself to trigger an immune response," she wrote. "My sister believes the vaccine is altering your body's genetic makeup to fight off the virus. Is that correct?" The answer is no, none of the coronavirus vaccines affect or alter the body's genetic makeup.

Just as with the flu vaccine, the coronavirus vaccines are teaching the immune system to recognize a specific characteristic of the virus. The difference lies in the teaching tool that the two vaccines use. The flu vaccine uses a deactivated or weakened version of the virus to instruct the immune system. The coronavirus vaccine instructs the immune system with a fragment of genetic code, known as mRNA. That bit of code does not -- and CANNOT -- affect or become part of the recipient's genetic code. In fact, our cells dismantle and get rid of the mRNA in a vaccine within a few days.

People are also reading…

-- We have heard from several vaccinated readers who, after getting a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, have questions about the booster shot. "I received the vaccination from Pfizer (two shots) in December 2020 and January 2021," a reader from California wrote. "In September 2021, I contracted COVID-19. Do I still need to get the booster?" The recommendation from the CDC is that, yes, vaccinated individuals with a breakthrough infection should receive a booster. They should wait before getting the shot until their symptoms have fully resolved and they are beyond their isolation window. The reason for recommending the booster after a bout of COVID-19 is that the degree of post-infection immunity remains unclear. Emerging evidence shows that getting a booster after you recover from a COVID-19 infection provides added protection.

-- We have also been receiving requests for guidance in choosing a booster. "I got the J&J vaccine and am now eligible for a booster," a reader from Florida wrote. "The CDC says I may receive a booster of any of the three vaccines, but they make no recommendations as to which one." Based on the most recent data, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine booster shots appear to provide more robust protection than the Johnson & Johnson booster. There is also strong evidence that, for those who received the two-shot series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, a mix-and-match approach to boosters improves immune response.

What's most important is to get fully vaccinated, and to be vigilant about following up with a booster when you become eligible. The evidence is clear -- the coronavirus vaccines are effective at preventing severe illness and death.

We welcome your coronavirus and vaccine-related questions and hope you will continue to reach out.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I have been with my husband for more than 30 years. We have no kids together, but he has three adult children from a previous marri…

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend, "Aaron," and I have been together almost 10 years. We are both divorced from narcissistic spouses. We have discussed …

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I am the mother of three wonderful children. My oldest boy (who is from a previous marriage) is 11. My two younger ones are 2 (a gi…

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I have always been extremely close to my cousins; we even refer to ourselves as sisters. The problem I'm having is with the boyfrie…

Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTORS: Please help us explain to our kids that using marijuana doesn't keep you from getting COVID-19. We're particularly focused on ou…

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have had some crazy life swings since the beginning of the pandemic, mostly positive. I found a wonderful, well-pa…

Dear Abby

DEAR READERS: On this Day of Love, I want you to know how much I cherish the relationship I have with you. Wishing a Happy Valentine's Day to …

Watch Now: Related Video

'Words matter': First openly gay man elected governor reacts to anti-LGBTQ push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News