DEAR ABBY: I have a younger sister I love dearly. I respect and admire her. "Elise" is intelligent and talented. She is a minister's wife and a mother to small children. Due to some unfortunate family circumstances when she was young, she has some emotional scars she's trying to overcome. Sometimes at family gatherings she'll "explode" and lash out at whoever triggered her. Her outbursts usually take us all by surprise.

How do we, as siblings who have grown up in the same environment, handle this? We don't think our childhoods so terrible, although we did have some challenges, and our daddy does have narcissistic tendencies. He actually recognizes that and is trying to improve himself. Sometimes we feel she makes mountains out of molehills, but we want to be sensitive to her pain. I'm concerned she'll end up controlling our family gatherings in a negative way if these flare-ups don't stop. What do you think could be done? -- BEFUDDLED BIG SIS

DEAR BIG SIS: What could (and should) be done is an intervention by you and your siblings in which Elise is advised to seek professional help for her explosive anger issues. If she refuses and her behavior continues, let her know you support her but can no longer include her.

DEAR ABBY: My husband's personality changes completely when he drinks, and not for the better. He brags, repeats himself and presents in a way that's annoying and embarrassing. His alcohol personality will never change -- it is who he is. He's been like this for the entire 13 years I've been with him.

He drinks two to three times a week, at most, and says I "overreact" to his personality change. He tells me I shouldn't get so frustrated, but I don't want to be around my husband when he drinks. Can you advise me how to live with him when he's drunk? By the way, it doesn't take much for him to get this way -- three beers. Could he be having a reaction to the alcohol? -- FED UP IN SAN DIEGO

DEAR FED UP: That's possible. Some individuals are more sensitive to alcohol than others. Whether it takes three beers or simply sniffing a cork to get your husband loaded, his drinking is causing a problem in your marriage.

It's time for you to locate a chapter of Al-Anon (al-anon.org) and attend some of the meetings. This organization was created decades ago to help the friends and family members of people who have an alcohol problem -- which your husband definitely has. You are far from alone in having this problem, which you will realize once you get there. Please don't wait. Your reaction to his personality change is understandable.

DEAR ABBY: I have been having some hard times in school. I love my teacher, but I have been getting in trouble lately. She is also my coach. What should I do? Should I take her criticism or drop out of the sport and band? HELP!! -- HARD TIMES IN IDAHO

DEAR HARD TIMES: I'm glad you asked. The mature thing to do would be to talk to your teacher and see if you can mend fences. If you enjoy the sport and playing with the band, to do otherwise would only be further punishing yourself.

DEAR ABBY: Our family just got back from a perfect vacation, which included, in addition to my husband and me, my three adult sons, their wives, two grandchildren and my mom. My husband and I paid to rent a house, and we all chipped in for food.

When we returned, my sister called and said she was jealous, and she wants to be included next time. I love my sister, but that would very much change the dynamics of our vacation. Is it selfish to not want to include her? Is there anything I can say or do to ease the hurt? Due to COVID, we are no longer hosting holidays or other celebrations as we normally do. -- BIG FAMILY UP NORTH

DEAR BIG FAMILY: Your sister has a right to her feelings. However, that does not obligate you to change your family vacation plans to suit her. Because you appear to have trouble saying no, tell her you will think about it, which is true and doesn't obligate you.

DEAR ABBY: I have been blessed with a gorgeous 4-year-old daughter who is (even more importantly) smart, funny and kind, but I have an issue. Every time we go anywhere or meet someone new, the person feels the need to comment on her beauty. We receive comments like, "Just wait till she's older. Boys will be all over her!" This happens not only with older distant relatives and my in-laws, but also random people at the grocery store.

I understand they are trying to pay a compliment, but I find it disturbing that they are thinking about my little girl in this way. I'm tired of it, but I'm not sure of the appropriate response when people make those comments. -- PROTECTIVE MOMMA

DEAR PROTECTIVE: Talk privately with the relatives and tell them you don't want them filling her head with that nonsense before she's even in elementary school. Tell them you prefer she be praised instead for her brains, her manners and her niceness, which will reinforce the qualities you are trying to instill in your daughter. And when a stranger does it at the grocery store, immediately interject with examples of her more important internal qualities.

DEAR ABBY: I've been in an off-and-on marriage for eight years. My husband drinks every day. Once he's reached a certain alcohol level, he curses me and talks trash about my family. He is no longer affectionate with me. Our marriage is toxic. We are living like roommates instead of husband and wife. He won't go to AA and is very disrespectful, and I'm going to leave him. What do you think? -- CAN'T DO IT ANYMORE IN GEORGIA

DEAR CAN'T: I think your husband has shown you he isn't going to change for the better. After eight years of living with his drinking problem and verbal abuse, the time has come to consult a lawyer and set yourself free. If you're looking for validation from me, you have it.

DEAR ABBY: I dated a guy who was in a nasty divorce and custody battle. He gained primary custody, but his ex wouldn't stop taking him to court. She was very unstable.

After four YEARS of being patient, it became frustrating. One day I pointed out that the situation was taking up all his time and energy, and I wasn't getting the attention I needed. I sarcastically suggested maybe he should shift his full attention to the situation, and we should take a break.

He agreed (via text) that he had a lot going on, then immediately stopped communicating with me. I texted, called, sent cards and received no replies. It has been a year, and I feel like I can't move on without closure or at least a conversation. I have tried dating at the suggestion of friends, but it doesn't work because I still love him. What steps can I take to move on? -- FROZEN IN PLACE IN ALABAMA

DEAR FROZEN: Painful as it may be, accept it. Give yourself a specific period in which to mourn and tell yourself the man is dead. (The romance certainly is, and you have my sympathy for the loss.) Wear black, toss out any mementos, and get together with a few close friends for a memorial for what might have been. Then "bury" him with as many tears as necessary and look resolutely ahead. (I did this once many years ago, and it worked.)

DEAR ABBY: Every time we are in a restaurant, my cousin wants a bite of everything on everyone's plate. I don't know how to say no, but being a health care worker, I know it's not safe to do all that sharing. How can I say no? She's leaning over my plate with her mouth open! Thank you for any ideas. -- BEACH BABE IN FLORIDA

DEAR BABE: You have a right to refuse. But if you can't muster the word "no," place a forkful of whatever your cousin is ogling on your butter plate and hand it to her. That way her dirty fork won't contaminate your food, and you won't have to spoon-feed her.

DEAR ABBY: Like many people in this country, my family has an aversion to throwing things out that might still be useful. Rather than load up the van and head to Goodwill, they give the stuff to me -- partially used bottles of shampoo, a half-used pack of wipes, hair conditioner that smells too awful for them to use but they're sure I'll like, unwanted change purses and jewelry I would never wear, even puzzles with missing or dog-chewed pieces. They have also tried to offload old sewing machines, DVDs they won't watch and craft supplies for projects I don't enjoy.

Once, a sister tried to give me an old toaster oven filled with burnt breadcrumbs. (I have celiac disease.) Another time, Dad gave me a gift certificate for an oil change my mother won in a raffle after telling me he and another sister won't go to that auto shop because they damaged my sister's engine and did a lousy job working on my parents' car!

It's not like I'm so poor I can't afford my own toaster oven or wipes, but if I turn down their unwanted items, as politely as I can, they become defensive with me. So I usually just say thanks and either toss the stuff in the trash or load it into my van and take it to Goodwill myself. But I'm tired of feeling like the family dump, and wish I could find a way to get it through their lovingly muddled heads that I'd rather not be "gifted" with their junk. Any thoughts? -- THANKS BUT NO THANKS IN MISSISSIPPI

DEAR T.B.N.T.: The next time your parents and siblings call to tell you they're coming over with more discards, tell them you know they mean well, but NO. And keep repeating it until they finally get through their lovingly muddled heads that you mean it.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

