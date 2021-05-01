DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been married five years and are raising four children. One is from my previous relationship, one is from her previous relationship and two are ours. We both have joint custody. My son goes to school near his mom. My wife's son goes to school where we live. They are 9 and 8.
There's a lot of tension between us because my stepson's father isn't the greatest parent. He never comes to school events or sporting events, so he misses half of everything. I regularly attend my son's events, which are a couple of hours away and take time away from my stepson. I put my 9-year-old first because he's my firstborn, and I have him less. My wife disagrees with this, and we fight about it constantly. I believe I am doing the right thing. Advice, please. -- WONDERING IN WISCONSIN
DEAR WONDERING: I'm sorry your wife's son's father hasn't stepped up to the plate. But please do not allow your wife to interfere with your relationship with your son. You ARE doing the right thing by showing an interest in what he's doing and supporting him emotionally.
DEAR ABBY: I have been married nine years. My husband doesn't allow me to leave the house without him. He makes sure I don't have a car or access to the one we have. He tells me he doesn't mean anything by it, but if I try to take a walk alone, he is right on my heels.
If I go anywhere with my sister or a friend, I must wait until he is gone. If he gets home before I do, he's sitting on the porch waiting for me. He is not physically abusive, but I feel like a prisoner. I have told him several times how it makes me feel, but he doesn't seem to get it. I really need some advice. -- TRAPPED IN GEORGIA
DEAR TRAPPED: Your husband doesn't get it because he doesn't WANT to. What he is doing is NOT a demonstration of love or concern for your safety. It's an example of his own insecurity and need to control you. This is a big red flag, and my advice is to call the National Domestic Violence Hotline and discuss this with someone there because what's happening could escalate into abuse. The toll-free phone number is: (800) 799-7233.
DEAR ABBY: I love my grown children and grandchildren, but I hate it when they come "home" for a week or more. My house gets turned upside down and inside out, and I end up losing my temper. Then I feel like an awful mother. I suggested we all meet somewhere else, but it didn't go over well. Help! -- INVADED IN NORTH DAKOTA
DEAR INVADED: Your suggestion may not have gone over well with your children and grandchildren, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't "suggest" it again. And when you do, make sure they understand you are saying it because when they visit they leave your home in disarray, which creates more work for you than you are comfortable doing. Unless they are willing to make sure your home is as neat when they leave as when they arrived, enough is enough.
DEAR ABBY: My sister is a pathological liar who causes rifts between family members. She tries to turn us against each other. We must constantly check with each other to find out if what she has said about each of us is true. We can't understand why she's this way. None of the rest of us is. When I have asked her, "Why are you lying about me, us, etc.?" she tells me, "I did not lie." I think she believes her lies.
We have all encouraged her to seek therapy, but she denies that she has a problem. We are at a loss at how to help her. We want a good relationship with her, but we don't know how at this point. Should we distance ourselves from her? -- SIB TROUBLE IN ALABAMA
DEAR SIB TROUBLE: You have two ways to go in dealing with your sister. Either accept that she's disturbed and give little credence to ANYTHING she says that's of a divisive nature, or do as you are inclined and distance yourselves.
DEAR ABBY: I'm 15 and my mother makes me go to church every Sunday. I don't like going. I believe in God, but I feel awkward when people ask me about it. My mother makes everything bad until she gets her way. I have tried talking to her about it, but she doesn't listen to me. I don't know what to do. -- DILEMMA IN TEXAS
DEAR DILEMMA: Your mother isn't listening to you because she is convinced that she is doing the right thing FOR you. Not knowing how fervent she is about her church and her religion, it's hard to predict how she would react if you tried to turn this into less of a power struggle and more of an adult conversation.
As it stands, you are a minor, and as long as you live under her roof, she makes the rules. When you are 18 and can live on your own, the decision of whether you want to continue going to church every Sunday will be yours. This may seem hard, but if your mother is unwilling to talk this through with you, you will have to be patient.
DEAR ABBY: I lost my dear mother-in-law two years ago. She was a wonderful person, and I miss her. However, since her death, my in-laws have gone into overdrive ordering and gifting the family with items imprinted with her picture or with "in memory of" on them. There are plaques on chairs, memory gardens, pictures everywhere, T-shirts with her likeness, bumper stickers and items of jewelry. At what point do you conclude that this is unhealthy and enough is enough? Sometimes I feel like I'm living in a shrine dedicated to her. -- SENSITIVE SITUATION
DEAR SENSITIVE: Your in-laws are grieving. I'm not sure it would be helpful to tell them that what they are doing is inappropriate. It would be kinder to quietly dispose of the unwanted items as you would any other gift you can't use.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter “Tiffany” is 12. Her best friend, “Wendy,” lives down the block. We are good friends with her parents.
How do I put this: Wendy is a thief. She has no impulse control. When she comes over, she helps herself to whatever is lying around, mostly candy and trinkets. For this reason, we no longer allow friends into our children’s rooms.
Recently, another item went missing, and my daughter spotted it at Wendy’s house. I told her she should say something and take it back, but she is shy. I want to say something to the parents, but I’m afraid it will ruin our friendship. I don’t think the mother knows her daughter does these things. Any ideas? — STICKY FINGERS
DEAR STICKY FINGERS: If the shoe was on the other foot and your daughter was stealing things from her friends’ homes, wouldn’t you want to know what was going on so you could deal with it? Talk to Wendy’s mother! Tell her you don’t want to spoil a friendship you treasure, but Wendy has a problem she needs to know about. If you ignore it, the problem will only escalate.
DEAR ABBY: Would you please settle an argument between my husband and me? One of us thinks it’s OK to dry our everyday dishes with the same dish towel we clean our dog’s bowl with. The bowl is first rinsed with soap and water then wiped with the dish towel. One of us thinks it’s disgusting. The other disagrees. Would you wash your dishes with said towel? — CURIOUS IN KETTERING, OHIO
DEAR CURIOUS: Although the dish may be perfectly clean after being washed with soap and water, because of the “ick” factor, I sure wouldn’t.
DEAR ABBY: Is it OK for me to be carrying my boss’s belongings to his car at the end of his workday? Is it acceptable for me to be making his coffee a certain way and picking up his lunch? I was hired as a second administrative assistant, but I feel more like a maid/servant/slave. It’s 2020! I don’t think women should be treated like this anymore. Any advice? — UNCERTAIN IN THE EAST
DEAR UNCERTAIN: Absolutely. Have a chat with your employer and review what your duties are supposed to be. Nowhere in your letter is it apparent that your boss is singling you out for these tasks because you’re female. If you had proof this was the case, it would be another matter. Because you find these tasks demeaning, consider looking for another job because this may not be the place for you.
DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend of 15 years is in prison. We have two children together. Our relationship has been rough. We had a fight, and he went to jail for it. Another reason he went to prison is he violated his probation and failed to report.
I take the kids to see him, and he still wants us to be together. He has nowhere to go when he gets out. How do I tell him I don’t want him back at my house without him retaliating on me? — AFRAID IN TEXAS
DEAR AFRAID: This is how. Tell him plainly that because of the circumstances that sent him to jail, you no longer want him living under your roof. It’s bad for the children. Therefore, he will be finding other living arrangements when he is released.
He may not like it, but please remember you owe him nothing. You have to stand your ground for your children’s sake. Should he stalk or threaten you in any way, go to the police. Tell them you are afraid of him and why, and ask about a restraining order because he is violent.
DEAR ABBY: When my husband and I eat a meal, as soon as he’s finished he gets up and wanders around. We call that the “wandering” phase of his meal. I have asked him to no avail to stay seated and talk with me. I think it is disrespectful.
My husband also pulls out his phone when we are out with friends. I have told him that what he’s doing is basically telling them he would rather see what’s on his phone than converse with them. He doesn’t do it for the entire meal, but when he does, it irritates me. How can I get basic manners across to him? — LONELY AT MEALTIME
DEAR LONELY: I knew a person years ago who had an impulse control problem similar to the one you describe your husband having. The man had been in an auto accident and suffered a traumatic brain injury. In your husband’s case, it appears he either has attention deficit disorder or “suffers” from a lack of consideration for your feelings. There is help for the former, but you can’t teach basic manners to someone who doesn’t want to learn. You have my sympathy. Try not to let it give you heartburn.
DEAR ABBY: I work as a parcel clerk in a major retail store. The biggest part of my job is returning shopping carts from the parking lot to the lobby. Shoppers have a habit that makes my job a lot harder than it needs to be, so I want to get this message out to as many people as possible:
PLEASE push your shopping cart ALL THE WAY into the next one when you put it away. I’m not asking you to bring your cart all the way back to the store. Just remember that each cart can nest into the one in front of it.
You have no idea how much faster I could do my job if everybody did this. Thank you for helping get the word out. — PLEA FROM THE PARKING LOT
DEAR PLEA: Glad to help. And as long as we are on the subject of shopping carts, may I add that those cute little straps that are meant to secure small children in the upper compartment of the cart tend to get caught and lock the carts together if folks are careless after they unhook their children. It can be next to impossible to untangle those carts. I speak from experience.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for 15 years. Before we married, I purchased a house. He moved in a month after our wedding and made a lot of improvements to it. We are now in the process of doing more renovations.
His mom moved in with us two months ago. Before she moved in, the plan was to take the downstairs — which has a living room and a bedroom — and convert it to a bedroom and a room leading out to a patio to have another entrance to our swimming pool. But she wants to decorate that room with her furniture and use it when her friends and family visit her.
My husband says, “She is 77. She doesn’t have many more years left, so let her do what she wants.” He always adds, “I can tell her she isn’t wanted and find somewhere for her to go, but I don’t know where it would be.” I have always given in, but he doesn’t see it that way.
Should I let someone come into my house and redecorate it differently than how I want it? Please let me know if I am being selfish like he says. — INVADED IN THE SOUTH
DEAR INVADED: Let me get this straight: Your mother-in-law will occupy the downstairs of your home while you and your husband occupy the upstairs? If she wants to decorate her bedroom and the room in which she entertains her visitors, it won’t be a reflection of your taste, and frankly, it shouldn’t be. It is understandable.
What is clear to me is that you really don’t want her living under your roof. Because your husband can’t — or won’t — do the research to find reasonable alternatives for his mother, the task of finding something suitable is yours.
DEAR ABBY: My husband is terminally ill with cancer and hasn’t long to live. I would like to ask friends that, in lieu of flowers, they make donations to a scholarship fund for three very precious granddaughters who have spent most every day of their young lives with him. They are 10, 8 and 5. He has been their caregiver.
However, we have other grandchildren who are grown and have graduated from college, and great-grandchildren who are the same ages as these three granddaughters. I am afraid of offending these grandchildren by not including their children. Is asking for a memorial donation tacky of me to ensure these three granddaughters who have been so close to him are provided for? — PROVIDED FOR IN THE MIDWEST
DEAR PROVIDED: Your adult, college-educated grandchildren should be able to provide for their children without help from you. I assume there is a reason your husband has been the caregiver for the grandchildren whose future you are concerned about. If you and your husband would like to request that friends skip the flowers and contribute to a college fund for them, it’s your privilege. And if you get flak for it, you should explain the reason why.
DEAR ABBY: I have a friend who is an alcoholic. I met her when we first moved here five years ago. At that time, I wasn’t aware of her drinking problem. Over the years it has become very apparent. I have yelled at her, shown deep concern for her, threatened rehab, begged her to get help, etc.
She calls me late in the evening rambling on about ridiculous things, repeating the same stories over and over, crying, claiming she’s having panic attacks and all sorts of other health ailments that are most likely caused by her drinking. I am at my wits’ end with her. She’s a good person and has a good heart, but I know I can’t save her because she’s already stated she will never stop drinking.
How do I manage to keep my own sanity? I sometimes feel like I enable her by not calling her out on all her excuses for her problems when I know well they’re all because of the drinking. — ENABLER IN MINNESOTA
DEAR ENABLER: I have two suggestions for you, and I hope you will avail yourself of both. The first is to go online to al-anon.org to find the nearest location for meetings (you will find they are all over) and attend some. Al-Anon is a sister organization of Alcoholics Anonymous, and it was founded to help and support the friends and family members of people who have an alcohol problem. It will help you to understand that YOU cannot help your friend. Only SHE can do that by mustering up the resolve to quit drinking. Many alcoholics do this only after they finally realize the consequences their addiction has cost them. In this case, the price may be her friendship with you.
The second is to tell your friend — while she is sober — that she cannot continue calling you when she has been drinking, and that if she does, you will hang up. Then do it.
DEAR ABBY: My 53-year-old brother had an affair eight years ago. He and his wife have four children. When he told his wife about it, they started sleeping in separate bedrooms. She stays with him for the kids’ sake and for financial reasons.
The other woman, “Rachael,” recently contacted him saying she has cancer and has no family who want to take care of her. He put her up in his cabin in the mountains and hasn’t told his wife. He asked what I thought, and honestly, I feel that although I am sad for Rachael, my brother should put his wife before his concern for this other woman. I’m angry with him for what he’s doing to his wife. What should he do? — DISAGREEING IN THE SOUTH
DEAR DISAGREEING: I assume that when your brother confided what he has been doing, you gave him your thoughts on it. If you didn’t, you should.
I find it telling that the person asking me what he should do is you and not him. Rather than try to run interference for him, recognize the ball is in his court, and he has to decide for himself what he should — or should not — do, because he is playing a very dangerous game.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I want to host a college graduation party for our son. The problem is, one of my sisters has four children — three teenagers and an 11-year-old who doesn’t behave at parties. My sister calls her “Our Little Precious.” She and her husband come to events, ignore the kids and want this to be their time to “relax.” Another sister has two teenagers who are very well behaved.
My husband wants to ban Little Precious from the graduation party and invite the well-behaved teenagers. I agree with my husband that I do not want another party ruined, especially since my son worked so hard to graduate. But I don’t want to cause a permanent rift in the family either. My sister is very stubborn, hot-tempered and clueless. Advice? — SISTER IN THE MIDDLE
DEAR SISTER: Your son deserves to celebrate the milestone he has earned without the distraction of an unruly child casting a shadow over the event. Consider having a small gathering for immediate family only, and something larger at another time that includes your son’s friends as well as your own. Or invite your sister and her family with the proviso that if Little Precious acts up, they will leave and take her home. Precious, my foot!
DEAR ABBY: At 73, I am blessed with excellent health and stamina. The only nod to my age is that I like to have a 20-minute nap after lunch. However, my kids and others treat me like I’m 90. They keep asking how I feel and if I’m tired. My son-in-law “Dave” is anxious when I babysit my 4-year-old granddaughter unless it’s at their home. How can I make clear to them that I’m as capable as I was 25 years ago without either insulting or angering them? — NAPPING GRANDMA IN L.A.
DEAR NAPPING: Your daughter and son-in-law are lucky. Their daughter has a healthy, caring grandma who is WILLING to look after her grandchild while Mom and Dad do ... whatever. Not all parents are so fortunate.
These days, 73 is not over the hill. Could Dave’s concerns about your health be caused by ageism? Or does he prefer you do your babysitting at their house because he thinks yours isn’t sufficiently childproof?
As to offending your daughter and her husband, if you prefer to babysit at your house, that should be your choice. But if they don’t agree with that, suggest they hire someone because you will be playing tennis, a round of golf or training for a marathon.
DEAR ABBY: An acquaintance I see occasionally has a grooming problem I’m reluctant to tell him about because I don’t know him well: He has hairs growing out of his nose, and they are not only noticeable but distracting. How can I apprise him of this without embarrassing him and myself? — DIPLOMAT IN SAN FRANCISCO
DEAR DIPLOMAT: Allow me to answer that question by quoting an ancient Chinese proverb: “When in doubt, do nothing.” While your intent is to be helpful, it would cause embarrassment, and I don’t recommend it.
DEAR ABBY: How would you suggest I deal with people who continually want to sabotage my diet? I worked very hard to drop more than 30 pounds. I also have digestive health issues that are no one’s business.
An example: During the coffee break at a meeting at work, someone offered me lovely homemade baked goods. I said, “No, thank you.” I then got a snide remark about being ungrateful for all the “effort that went into them” and was urged to “just try a little bit to be sociable.”
Another time someone plunked a huge chunk of frosting-laden something in front of me. Or, a friend brings me a large quantity of candy or wine or strange “gourmet” stuff I can’t eat, all of which wind up in the trash even after I have asked them to please don’t.
When I visit my mother, she continues to pile stuff on my plate even after I repeatedly say, “No more, thank you.” Then I get a lecture about wasting food. What do I need to be doing or saying differently? — SABOTAGED IN CONNECTICUT
DEAR SABOTAGED: Take your easily offended co-workers aside and tell them, individually, that you cannot eat their tempting pastries because your doctor has told you you mustn’t. I am sure it is the truth, and you should not feel guilty.
As to your mother, who really should know better, the next time she accuses you of wasting food, I don’t think you would be out of line to tell her in plain English that she, not you, is the one wasting food by piling more than you can comfortably eat on your plate.
DEAR ABBY: When I married my wife, “Celia,” I was still in college, and she was a well-paid professional with an advanced degree. She told me that while she supported my goals, she expected me to be an equal partner and contribute my fair share. I worked, took out student loans, and we evenly divided our expenses and maintained separate bank accounts.
Flash-forward 30 years: Celia’s finances are a disaster. While I saved, spent wisely and planned for retirement, she spent foolishly and is now mired in a mountain of debt with no savings at all. She ignored my commonsense financial advice over the years and chose to live beyond her means — new cars, long vacations, expensive jewelry, etc.
I am now comfortably retired, but Celia lives paycheck to paycheck and cannot afford even the smallest of unforeseen bills. I pay for all home repairs, vehicle maintenance, new appliances, etc.
Realistically, without financial help, Celia, now 60, will never be able to retire. Her “plan” is for me to die first, then collect my pension, savings, life insurance and Social Security. Whichever one of us goes first, she’s set, in her mind.
Question: Am I ethically or morally obligated to help her financially? Sometimes I want to, other times I don’t. — TORN IN THE WEST
DEAR TORN: You and Celia are long overdue for consulting a financial adviser who can help you get this problem under control. I suggest you find a credit counselor affiliated with the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.
I am not going to weigh in on the subjects of ethics and morals, but I will say this: As Celia’s husband, you are LEGALLY obligated. (If she is truly counting on your death to be her retirement plan, you may need to hire a food taster.)
DEAR ABBY: My husband wants me to stop speaking to our adult children. He says they have both offended him, and he wants an apology from them.
My daughter didn’t help him when he was out of the home for a few months and had nowhere to go. At the time, she was living in her boyfriend’s grandparents’ home. She had asked them if it was OK, but they said no. My husband was hurt by this and wants her to apologize for “treating him this way.” They no longer speak to each other and exchanged hurtful texts until my daughter blocked him.
My son, who just turned 18, is in college. He came home for a break and asked if he could stay with his girlfriend. I said yes. When my husband found out, he ordered our son to come home. My son pulled the “I’m 18; you can’t tell me what to do.” He then said our family crisis was causing his girlfriend to have anxiety and depression. This upset my husband because he felt he was being blamed for her issues and disrespected when my son refused to come home. My husband feels I should stop speaking to him, too, to support him.
I cannot bring myself to do this. My husband says our marriage is over if I can’t support him. What would you do? — IN A FAMILY MESS
DEAR “MESS”: Your husband is a handful. With his authoritarian attitude, he cannot seem to stop himself from alienating family members. He is acting like a bullying child. Right now, he is two for two and counting.
I do not think you should stop talking to your daughter for things beyond her control or for telling the truth. If you have any power at all in your marital relationship, please insist that all of you get family counseling from a licensed professional. Your husband needs to learn to communicate more effectively with his son. If your husband refuses to participate, and he may, then you have some important decisions about your future that I cannot make for you.
