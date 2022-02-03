DEAR ABBY: When a friend of mine "makes dinner" for invited guests, it's either takeout Chinese food or delivered pizza. Frankly, I am sick of it. Last Thanksgiving, they invited me and several others over for dinner. You guessed it! Chinese food. I told my friend I was surprised and not in the mood for Chinese food, offered my apologies and left. We didn't talk for four months.

This past year I was again invited to Thanksgiving dinner. I declined and, when asked why, said, "I'm sick and tired of what is being offered." The response was, "Then I guess I'll stop inviting you. And I don't need your friendship." I replied, "Glad we are on the same page!"

Abby, this "friend" knows how to cook and could certainly order something different. Was I out of line? I have no regrets the friendship has ended. -- FED UP IN THE WEST

DEAR FED UP: When someone accepts an invitation to someone's home, rather than criticize the menu, they should be grateful for the hospitality being extended. Were you out of line? The way you phrased your reason for declining was rude. You could have inquired about the menu and asked if you could bring something more "traditional." It's fortunate you have no regrets that your relationship with your former host has ended. I'm pretty sure the feelings are mutual.

DEAR ABBY: On Sunday evening, a much older woman I'd never met came to my door saying she was a neighbor and was there to recruit me to participate in a political lobbying event her church was sponsoring. This is not something I wish to do.

I tried to refuse nicely. But then she said several times she required my name, email address and phone number so she could send me more information as well as opportunities to pass the information to other people. I asked for her information instead, but saying "no, thank you" and trying to excuse myself to get back to my children didn't lessen her persistence. Eventually, I apologized and closed the door on her.

People should not be harassed in their home, even though she may very well be a neighbor in this small neighborhood. How could I have handled this better? -- NO SOLICITING

DEAR NO SOLICITING: The person who came to your door had an agenda; it wasn't a social call. In a situation like the one that was thrust upon you, good manners did not require you to offer an apology. Frankly, you should have closed your front door SOONER.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a 65-year-old woman who has never enjoyed sex. I've had lovers, and I'm a very affectionate person, but the act itself has never been comfortable for me. Now that I'm post-menopausal, it's practically impossible.

I have never been married, but I want to find someone. In fact, I yearn for a life partner. I'm on dating sites, and my question is: How should I describe myself? It seems most men want sex. Should I include my lack of interest in sex in my profile so they know what they're getting? I don't want to waste anyone's time, especially not my own. But this feels so weird and awkward to address. -- EVERYTHING BUT THAT IN NEW YORK

DEAR EVERYTHING BUT: It would benefit you to go online and search for dating sites for people who want romance only, without sex. These sites do exist, and it may comfort you to know that you are DEFINITELY not alone. If you do try one, I hope you find the man you are looking for.

DEAR ABBY: I'm pleased and proud that so many people fly our American flag. However, it makes me sad and angry when I see flags that are torn and tattered. People, please. If your flag is in bad shape, take it down and dispose of it properly. Many organizations, police departments, fire departments, Girl and Boy Scouts, the VFW and American Legion collect worn and damaged flags and hold proper disposal ceremonies. Abby, please remind your readers who are proud of our country to be respectful of our flag. -- FLAG WAVER IN INDIANA

DEAR FLAG WAVER: There are rules for appropriately displaying and disposing of our American flag, some of which proud Americans either choose to break or are ignorant about. (One that comes to mind addresses wearing clothing such as T-shirts, bathing suits -- and face masks -- bearing the likeness of the flag.) Many American Legion posts hold ceremonies once a year so people can dispose of flags that have "seen better days." For those who are interested in learning more, and there is plenty more to learn, go online and type in a search for "U.S. flag code."

DEAR ABBY: We are part of a close group of six couples who have a great time together. Although our political philosophies and worldviews are different, we always have adult and stimulating discussions. The problem is, one of the couples doesn't believe in the COVID vaccination. We'd like to have a BBQ, but only with those of us who have been vaccinated. Is there a way we can do this without hurting the feelings of that couple? -- READY TO SOCIALIZE, BUT ...

DEAR READY: It depends upon whether they feel the same way regarding wearing masks and social distancing. Diplomatically discuss your concerns with this couple. It would be better than excluding them and having them find out about it later.

DEAR ABBY: I am an active 90-year-old grandmother who every year treats my family to a week's vacation at a beach house. We have a lovely time together.

Two years ago, my grown son, "Robert," brought his girlfriend, "Gennifer," and her teenage son, "Jackson." After the trip I was shocked to hear Jackson had killed the family kittens "to see how it felt." I was horrified, but knowing he was in therapy, I eventually agreed to allow him to join us on the trip last year.

We are now looking forward to our trip this summer. However, it was recently mentioned that Jackson has been hearing voices instructing him to kill a human. While I am sympathetic to his mental illness, I am extremely frightened for myself and for other family members who are coming. I do not want Jackson to come this year.

I am concerned that if I approach the subject with Robert, he will be upset and I will lose all contact with him. Because he lives out of state, our visits are limited as it is. Please help me, because the trip is in about four weeks. -- SLEEPLESS SEASIDE

DEAR SLEEPLESS: Clearly, Jackson is seriously disturbed. Because you are fearful that you or some other family member could be hurt -- or worse -- talk to your son about it. That boy's mother should not take him anywhere without first clearing it with his psychiatrist. You should not be expected to entertain him as a houseguest unless you can be assured that he won't present a danger to himself or to others.

DEAR ABBY: Should a spouse stay in a marriage with minor children involved if they have fallen out of love and are no longer sexually attracted to their spouse? -- JUST WONDERING IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR JUST WONDERING: I don't think so, because under those circumstances, the relationship is likely at some point to implode. The important issue is that the children be provided for financially and co-parented by two loving, supportive adults who can function as a team, even if they are living apart.

DEAR ABBY: I am having trouble dealing with my wife's extended family, who are mostly evangelicals. My family isn't overly religious and some are atheists. Her family doesn't think twice about asking me if I have a relationship with God, and have even declared that they are praying for me and my children. I chafe at these comments because I feel they do not respect our religious beliefs, as I do theirs.

This has been going on for all of the 40 years we've been married, and I'm ready to disassociate from them altogether. I do not want to be negative about their beliefs, but I should be entitled to mutual respect. Can you help, please? -- LOSING PATIENCE IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR LOSING: I can try. One of the tenets of the faith of evangelicals is evangelizing -- in other words, spreading the word about their beliefs. They feel that by doing this they are following their religion. When you are asked whether you have a relationship with God, your response should be that your relationship with God is as close as you need it to be, thank you -- AND PLEASE DO NOT ASK AGAIN.

When they tell you they are praying for you and your children, say thank you again. A little prayer on our behalf hurts no one, and may make them feel better about their own lives. Limit your exposure if you must, but shunning your in-laws isn't the answer if your wife wants to maintain a relationship with them.

DEAR ABBY: My ex-husband had an affair with a woman named "Lily" that lasted for the entire year we were separated. Although we tried to work on things, he continued to sleep with both of us. I got PTSD because of how bad it messed with my head. I wanted to keep my family together, but I was tired of being hurt.

When I finally let go, so did Lily. She got engaged not long after meeting her new boyfriend, but she and my ex still slept together. He had four relationships after her and kept trying to pursue me, but I didn't give him any more chances and met my now-husband.

After cheating in their subsequent relationships, my ex and Lily got back together. (She moved in because her fiance kicked her out.) Eight months later they are now engaged. I don't feel safe with my son around them because they are so toxic. Am I wrong for wishing they would separate again and both stay out of my life? It's affecting me emotionally again, as well as making it hard for me to love. -- ALMOST DESTROYED IN ILLINOIS

DEAR ALMOST DESTROYED: You are spending too much time focused on your ex and his fiancee. They are birds of a feather and meant for each other. Because you are unable to eliminate your ex from your life -- I presume because of the child you share -- and the stress is affecting your mental health, it's time to consult a licensed mental health professional for help in insulating yourself from this toxic twosome.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0