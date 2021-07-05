DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for almost a decade, and our beautiful daughter is 3. We're not planning on more children for health and personal reasons. I feel constant pressure from other mom-friends and couples to go on vacation without my daughter. While my husband would be OK with this, I am not. We had plenty of time to travel before our daughter came along, and we plan to continue doing so with her.
My husband respects my feelings and understands where I'm coming from but, unfortunately, none of our friends do. It's at the point where they make me feel like I am crazy for not wanting to leave my child for an extended period of time. They all say they need a "break" from their kids. I simply do not feel the same way. Must I force myself to leave my daughter and go on vacation without her? Or am I right to feel the way I do?
Don't get me wrong -- I understand everyone is different. Some feel that a kid-free vacation is what they need, and to me, that is perfectly fine. It's just that they make me feel like something is wrong with me that's bothering me. I don't do that to them. I respect their decisions, so why don't they do the same? -- MOMMY WHO'S STAYING PUT
DEAR MOMMY: I don't think those friends mean to come across as disrespectful. You may have had your child later than they did, and their children may be older, which might account for the fact they feel they need a break. I'm surprised, however, that anyone would expect you to take an "extended" one. Please try to hang onto your sense of humor about this. If you don't care to join in the "fun," you are not compelled to do it.
DEAR ABBY: A few months before my son "Travis" turned 18, he moved into a friend's house. The year before he left, it seemed like he did everything possible to upset me and my younger son, who is 7. Travis would antagonize his little brother, and when a reaction happened, Travis would blame him for reacting.
Travis missed 37 days of school and claimed it was my fault. He refused to help with chores and was mad every day about something. When he left, we had a long talk about it, but he did not admit it or apologize for his behavior. I feel guilty for not wanting a relationship with him because he doesn't have a lot of supportive people in his life. But how do I be supportive to someone I don't feel deserves my support? -- TORN MOM IN ILLINOIS
DEAR MOM: Support your son by continuing to love him as you always have. Support him by encouraging him to get his high school diploma and, possibly, counseling from a licensed mental health professional so he can figure out what his issues are and resolve them. What you should NOT do is support him financially under these circumstances. Let him know you will always be there for him if he changes his mind. At 18, he needs to learn to take responsibility for the decisions he makes. Moving out under the circumstances you described was a poor choice.
DEAR ABBY: I am a 39-year-old woman, recently separated. I have been seeing a 45-year-old man who is also separated, but not divorced from his wife. We have been a couple for about a year. I don't understand why he doesn't get a divorce.
When his wife (who has also been seeing someone for more than a year) found out we were seeing each other, it got ugly. She came to our place of employment (her ex and I work in the same place, different departments) and tried to get me fired. Fortunately, she was unsuccessful, and she tried to get physical. She told me she is his wife -- she told him as well -- and said she tells him what to do, and she "owns him." At that point I had to stop seeing him.
After a month apart, I became really depressed, and we hooked back up. We go out and enjoy each other's company, and the sex is AMAZING. He told me he has never felt like this with any other woman nor has he ever introduced anyone to his daughter (who loves me dearly). We are taking things slower and more carefully, but I am falling in love.
He tells me he misses me when we are intimate and how grateful he is for me, but it isn't enough. I want more, but I don't want to scare him away. Is this a dead end? Should I be patient, or should I just walk away? -- IT'S COMPLICATED IN THE EAST
DEAR COMPLICATED: I have to wonder why, after a year, you are not in the process of being divorced. You also need some straight answers about what keeps this man under his wife's thumb. The woman appears to have serious mental issues. Is the reason financial? Emotional? Once you know, you will have a better idea of what to do.
I am troubled by the fact that your boyfriend's wife is so volatile. As it stands, that woman is controlling not only him but also you, and that's not healthy.
DEAR ABBY: I was raised in a very strict household. At 19, I left home and never looked back. Today, I am 54, divorced and own my own home.
My mother passed away, and my father moved in with me a few months ago because he didn't like living alone. I have had to make several adjustments to accommodate him.
The problem is, he's extremely traditional and refuses to change his way of thinking where I am concerned. In his eyes, I am still his child, and I should respect and abide by his rules.
I have a boyfriend who lives several miles away. When he visits, I would like him to spend the night with me in my room. My dad insists (demands) that my boyfriend sleep on the couch or in the guest bedroom. He has informed me that it is my choice, but if I don't abide by his wishes (demands), he will refuse to talk with my boyfriend, which undoubtedly will cause stress in my relationship.
I have told my father that I am a grown woman and that I refuse to give up my freedom to accommodate him in this area. After all, this is my home. How should I handle this? -- ALL GROWN UP IN ARKANSAS
DEAR ALL GROWN: If you knuckle under to Dear Old Dad's demands, you are making a big mistake. Sit him down, "remind" him that you are no longer a little girl and if he cannot accept that you are an adult with needs of your own and be respectful to your boyfriend, he will no longer be welcome to live under your roof. Do not try to placate him or you will be living the rest of your father's life in a second childhood, and it won't be a happy one.
DEAR ABBY: Seven years ago, I found out my husband hadn't paid our mortgage and credit card bills for more than two years, and our home of 23 years was in preforeclosure. Once the secret was out, we managed to save the house (thankfully).
Problem is, I no longer trust my husband and often doubt what he says. My priority was to save our home, but now I am no longer sure I want to stay with him. Our 40th anniversary is this year, but I feel bitter and resentful about his irresponsible decisions. I want to leave, but I'm scared I am making the wrong decision. Help, please. -- MIXED UP IN MASSACHUSETTS
DEAR MIXED UP: Because I have no idea why your husband behaved so irresponsibly, you need to hash this out with a licensed marriage and family therapist. You should also consult an attorney. IF you decide to stay, it is imperative that you be in a position to closely monitor any financial actions and obligations in your household.
DEAR ABBY: I like to jump on our neighbors' trampoline when they're out of town. I have been doing it for decades. Normally it's no big deal, but last weekend they returned home earlier than usual and caught me in the act. Now my wife is ashamed to show her face around the neighborhood, and she's blaming me for the whole thing.
Abby, I have a simple solution to this mess. If the neighbors don't want me jumping on their trampoline, they should cough up the money for a privacy fence. Don't you agree? -- BOUNCING INTO TROUBLE
DEAR BOUNCING: If you are so jumpy and can't keep your feet on the ground, it may be time to buy your own trampoline, which would save your wife a world of embarrassment.
Your comment about the neighbors building a fence may have been offered in jest, but it is sensible. If someone's child were to play on that trampoline in their absence and be injured, your neighbor could wind up paying a lot more than the cost of a fence.
Why did you arrive at the decision you did? Make a list of the reasons you made your choice and recite them when you are asked. You are all adults. Your reasons are valid ones, and this should not be couched in terms of one son being loved better than the other, which is childish.
