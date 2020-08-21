I don't know how to heal the ugliness between us. I don't think it's productive at this point to tell her how bad her father treated me back then. I continue to love her unconditionally, but it still doesn't overcome her underlying pain and anger. Was I wrong for hiding everything from her? It's not fair being thought of unjustly. What else can I do? -- FAILING IN FLORIDA

DEAR FAILING: By protecting your daughter from the truth all these years, you have contributed to the situation you find yourself in. Tell your daughter it's important the two of you get some issues out in the open, and if she agrees, make an appointment for you both with a licensed mental health professional who can facilitate and mediate the long-overdue discussion.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 21-year-old woman who hasn't been very lucky when it comes to relationships. My first real relationship wasn't until I was 20, and it didn't last too long. I have "talked" to quite a few guys, but they never went past the "getting to know you" stage.

I was able to figure out things I wanted and didn't want in a relationship. My best friend for the last eight years has always been there to help me get through some pretty hard times. He has all the qualities I'm looking for in someone. He's smart, funny, honest, caring and is literally a male version of me.