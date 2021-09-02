Ted's wife eventually left him for another man, but we still couldn't be together as I was still married. During that time, he met a woman named "Shelley." I eventually got divorced because my husband left me for another woman, but I still couldn't be with Ted because he was now with Shelley.

We are perfect for each other in every way, but our paths could never come together. Ted has admitted they have nothing in common and he's not in love with her, but he feels he has an obligation since she has been there for so long. I'm devastated at the thought of losing my soul mate again. I don't want him to marry her. Help! -- SUCH BAD TIMING IN TENNESSEE

DEAR TIMING: I am going to assume that Ted knows you are devastated at the thought of his marrying someone else. If you haven't told him, do it now. And when you do, point out that marriages entered into out of a feeling of "obligation" rather than love don't usually last. It's a sad truth. If he was being honest with you about his feelings for Shelley, she deserves better than what she'll be getting. Keep in mind that Ted has had time to end that romance since your divorce. My advice is to take a break. Clear your head before trying to find someone who is as available as you are, since Ted is taken.