DEAR ABBY: I've been dating a great guy for a year and a half. For eight years before we met, he dated a woman with teenage daughters. He never had children, so they are as close to his own kids as he will ever have. He was recently invited to the graduation party of one of the daughters. It will be a weeklong trip, since they have moved across the country. He intends to stay awhile and visit with the girls and his old girlfriend. I'm grudgingly OK with that.
The part I'm having real trouble with is that he told me he won't call or text me the entire week that he is gone. He has apologized in advance but says he wants to concentrate on the girls and have a break from everything. We usually talk every day, and this seems extreme, especially since he will be spending a week with the woman who broke up with him and left him heartbroken (his words). He realizes his behavior isn't normal and assures me we are OK, but I'm so hurt. Am I right to be this upset, and how do I get past this? -- SILENT TREATMENT IN ILLINOIS
DEAR SILENT TREATMENT: I understand why you would find it upsetting that your boyfriend of a year and a half has unilaterally decided to go radio silent under these circumstances. It is a radical change of his behavior pattern, and I'm sure most women would be at least taken aback. Before he leaves, request that he send you a text confirming he has arrived safely, and another telling you when he has started back and expects to be home.
The way to "get past this" is to stay very busy in his absence. Make plans with friends during the evenings so you won't be sitting alone at home, stewing. And when he returns, do NOT give him the third degree.
DEAR ABBY: I am a 41-year-old mother of three, married less than two years. I now realize what a selfish lover my husband is. He expects things from me and refuses to reciprocate, which leaves me unhappy and unsatisfied. When I ask him to change things up or return the same foreplay, it results in us not connecting at all. How do I get him to be less selfish without hurting his feelings? I'm on the verge of cheating. -- IT'S STALE IN THE MIDWEST
DEAR IT'S STALE: Cheating won't help your situation. It will likely make it worse. Instead of dealing with a selfish or sexually repressed husband, you will have, in addition, one who is outraged when he discovers your infidelity. Find a time when you are both calm to talk to him. Tell him you love him, but your sex life is unsatisfactory, and if he loves you, he will agree to talk things out with a licensed marriage and family therapist. If he refuses or things don't improve, you may want to consult a lawyer.
DEAR ABBY: My soul mate, "Ted," is marrying another woman. When we met 10 years ago, we fell madly in love. We had absolutely everything in common but couldn't take our relationship to the next level because we were both married at the time.
Ted's wife eventually left him for another man, but we still couldn't be together as I was still married. During that time, he met a woman named "Shelley." I eventually got divorced because my husband left me for another woman, but I still couldn't be with Ted because he was now with Shelley.
We are perfect for each other in every way, but our paths could never come together. Ted has admitted they have nothing in common and he's not in love with her, but he feels he has an obligation since she has been there for so long. I'm devastated at the thought of losing my soul mate again. I don't want him to marry her. Help! -- SUCH BAD TIMING IN TENNESSEE
DEAR TIMING: I am going to assume that Ted knows you are devastated at the thought of his marrying someone else. If you haven't told him, do it now. And when you do, point out that marriages entered into out of a feeling of "obligation" rather than love don't usually last. It's a sad truth. If he was being honest with you about his feelings for Shelley, she deserves better than what she'll be getting. Keep in mind that Ted has had time to end that romance since your divorce. My advice is to take a break. Clear your head before trying to find someone who is as available as you are, since Ted is taken.
DEAR ABBY: My dad used to beat my mother badly. Back then, it was "don't tell." Well, I guess she got tired of it because she had him shot. I was 15 at the time. My brother and sister were 8 and 6, and they don't remember it well. But they were in my care until they were in their 20s.
Now they are older, and I am treated like the black sheep. They act like I'm beneath them, and it hurts. My brother ended up in prison and was out for only two months before he put his hands on me. Am I petty for having nothing to do with them? My mom was in prison for a long time and died two years after she was released. What am I supposed to do? Any advice would be appreciated. -- DRIFTING IN THE EAST
DEAR DRIFTING: Abusers have sometimes been victims themselves, or they grew up witnessing abuse, which is why they think it is normal behavior. Please accept that you can't fix what's wrong with your relatives (the younger ones included). Although you have been through much trauma at an early age, it is within your power to heal. Counseling can help you to do that. It is available in most communities through the Department of Mental Health.
DEAR ABBY: I find the phrase, "Shut up!" to be hostile, aggressive and, at times, demoralizing. Are there any situations where it is OK to say it? -- POLITE IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR POLITE: Although the phrase "Shut up!" may be jarring to hear, it has become part of the vernacular and its meaning has changed over the years. It isn't always intended to mean "be quiet." It is sometimes used lightheartedly to express surprise.
DEAR ABBY: I came to this country 30 years ago, at 16. My parents were very abusive and neglectful, so my uncle in the U.S. took me in. I have worked with therapists, and my mind is clear about my past.
I now have a 14-year-old daughter. I do not speak to her in my native language. It is not very good at expressing love and caring, and has more emphasis on strict hierarchy and obedience.
There are many things I cannot convey in my native language. One must understand the huge cultural difference between my native country and the U.S. In addition, I do not want to force my daughter to learn something because someone other than her insisted. I prefer to spend my resources helping her learn something she is interested in.
If she says she wants to learn my native language, I'll teach her. So far, she has shown no interest. My friends criticize me for not teaching it to her. I'm bothered by their insistence that I'm robbing my daughter of the opportunity to learn it. How do I tell them it is none of their business? -- READER IN HAWAII
DEAR READER: Your daughter may not have asked to learn your native language because it hasn't occurred to her that it might one day be a valuable asset. I do think you should offer to teach it to her if she's interested in knowing more about the culture that shaped her mother, because her answer might surprise you.
That said, because your friends' comments bother you, tell them that because you don't tell them how to raise their children, you prefer they not tell you how to raise yours.
DEAR ABBY: I have a unique problem, and if it isn't resolved, I'm afraid my marriage is going to end in divorce. Ten years ago, at my brother-in-law's wedding, I was left in charge of the bar. I got drunk and made a fool of myself. This included overtly flirting with one of the bridesmaids. I'm incredibly sorry about the embarrassment it caused my wife.
Fast-forward to today: My wife has accused me of inappropriate behavior and hundreds of affairs that never happened. I have been faithful to her since we started dating. She goes through my business phone and accuses me and my professional contacts of sexual behavior. I have offered to take a polygraph exam, but she continues to accuse me of infidelity. I'm at my wits' end, and marriage counseling isn't an option. -- NOT FOOLING AROUND IN MAINE
DEAR NOT FOOLING: Marriage counseling may not be an option for you and your wife, but YOU should definitely consult a licensed psychotherapist. Something is not right with your wife. Is it possible that the wedding incident so severely unbalanced her that she has never recovered?
What you have described is a miserable existence for both of you. That it has gone unresolved for a decade is tragic. Where you need to go from here I cannot decide for you, but a therapist may be able to guide you.
DEAR ABBY: I have been in a relationship with a wonderful man, "Andy," for two years. I couldn't ask for a better partner. We are both divorced with children, and they get along like brothers and sisters.
Even though our marriages ended, mine wasn't an ordeal. My ex and I both knew it wasn't working anymore, and we still get along pretty well. But Andy and his ex-wife never got along and argued for 18 years, and herein lies the problem. He gives me no space -- ever.
I have discussed it with him numerous times, and his response is, "Well, I have never been this happy, and I love spending time with you." I enjoy our time, too, but I feel controlled without him acting controlling. He wants to be with me every minute. I look forward to going to work to escape! How can I get him to listen? -- JOINED AT THE HIP
DEAR JOINED: The next time you have "the conversation," and he tells you he has to be with you every minute because he loves spending time with you, remind him that there are two of you in this relationship. Then inform him that with no time for yourself or friends, you feel claustrophobic, which isn't healthy for you or the relationship.
Healthy relationships are those in which both parties allow each other the space to be individuals. If you don't draw a line and insist that he accept it, he will smother you.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069