DEAR ABBY: I've been living with my boyfriend, "Dan," for 15 years. He has always worked, and he doesn't hit me. If he's mad he lets go easy and doesn't dwell on stuff. (I can't say the same about me.) Here's the issue: On his Facebook profile in the "relationship status" section, he states that he's "single." Other times he has used "open relationship" or "it's complicated." We've been together way too long for him to write something like that.

I love him, but I don't want a future of living with this from my man. I feel like I'm wasting precious years. Life goes by so fast. I'm thinking about leaving him. What does he mean by doing that? Can you advise me, Abby? -- TAKEN IN GEORGIA

DEAR TAKEN: Please accept my sympathy. You have spent the last 15 years with someone who is commitment-phobic. When people post that they're in an open relationship, it means they are interested in exploring other relationships. If what you want is someone to marry, then you are right -- if a little late -- in thinking about leaving him. The odds that he will give you what you need are slim. Have an honest conversation with Dan about "where you are headed as a couple." If your visions don't match, move on.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I are friendly with another couple our age. They are kind and generous and would do almost anything for us. They like to meet us for an occasional dinner. The problem is the husband feels compelled to put on a show in the restaurant, telling jokes and kidding with the waitstaff and patrons sitting around us. The wife talks almost constantly, and so does her husband, so it's hard to have a conversation with them. They take forever ordering and think nothing of holding up the table for hours.

We went out last night and I "hinted" that I'm uncomfortable with the unnecessary attention and would like us to be more low-key. The response was, "We like to have fun. It makes us happy, and people always thank us because we make their day." I think people just play along and secretly find them annoying.

I don't want to hurt their feelings, but I don't know what to say if they ask us out again. My husband feels the same as I do. Any suggestions? -- UNCOMFORTABLE IN ARIZONA

DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: They may be nice people, but their compulsion to perform in public makes you uncomfortable. Added to that is your inability to talk with them on a meaningful level because they dominate the conversation. If you like them in private, under controlled conditions, invite them over. But politely decline their invitations to eat out.

DEAR ABBY: Our 26-year-old, college-educated grandson, "Ethan," crashed his company car and was arrested for DWI and possession of more than a gram of cocaine. His mother hired a lawyer, posted bond and is taking full charge of the situation. Ethan lost his responsible job, and his girlfriend kicked him out. He has a sizable inheritance, enough to pay the lawyer and fine. Since he has never been in trouble before, we are hoping he won't go to jail.

Although we love Ethan dearly, his dad and I agree he should handle this on his own without his mother (who is recently divorced from our son) running to his rescue. Ethan also needs help with his addictions. He has enough 529 account funds to turn this serious mistake into an opportunity to return to college and get a master's degree.

I don't know how much to get involved, directly with Ethan or his mother. Though my wife and I are on good terms with his mother, it appears she doesn't want our advice. I welcome your suggestions on what to do. -- UPSET GRANDDAD IN TEXAS

DEAR GRANDDAD: You can voice your opinion, but beyond that you should stay out of it. As well-meaning as you are, you can't force your former daughter-in-law -- who is in full mother mode -- or Ethan to abandon the path they are on. All you can do is point out the dangers they may encounter along the way and hope they will listen, however frustrating it may be.

DEAR ABBY: My fiance and I recently moved to a new area because his job was relocated. He was really excited to start this new adventure, and I was happy to come along. We've been together for 10 years (high school sweethearts), and we got engaged just before we moved.

I noticed he had been Snapchatting with someone. When I asked him about it, he refused to tell me who, but said I shouldn't be concerned. Eventually, he did tell me. It's a female co-worker. I don't know much about her other than she is recently divorced. I'm happy she's out of a bad situation, but I don't understand why she's Snapchatting my fiance. I also don't understand why he hid it from me until I made a big deal out of it.

There are other details about her -- which I'm not sure are 100% true -- that could change my point of view about this, but since I don't know her, they are hard for me to believe. Should I be concerned, or is my anxiety taking over? I'll be addressing this with him again, but I'm not going to blow up in his face about it. -- DOUBTING IN SOUTH DAKOTA

DEAR DOUBTING: I'm glad you're not going to blow up because all it would do is make your fiance defensive. You do, however, need to have a discussion with him about this co-worker. If you feel he hasn't been completely honest about her or her circumstances, and he has become secretive, recognize it as a huge red flag and proceed from there. Do not get married before this is resolved.

DEAR ABBY: I have what I think is the opposite problem that many adult children have. My father DOESN'T want to spend holidays with me or my sister. I've noticed this trend in the last few years, and it is really painful to accept.

When I told him I was going to my uncle's house last Christmas because I wanted to be around people who wanted me to be there, he agreed it was a good idea. His response crushed my soul. He then expressed that holidays aren't really that much fun, that he doesn't enjoy traveling and that we fight during them.

I'm trying to accept that he doesn't want to spend the holidays with us, and somehow not feel rejected. It's a struggle to feel loved by him. Any advice? -- UNWANTED ADULT CHILD IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR UNWANTED: Many people feel stressed at holiday time, particularly when things don't go as planned. Make plans to get together with your father that do not involve holidays. Because traveling is hard for him, make alternative plans with him so he won't feel stressed when you visit him. If that doesn't make things easier for both of you, arrange to spend these holidays with more welcoming friends or relatives in the future.

DEAR ABBY: How do you know when a grandparent is no longer capable of babysitting? Recently, my mother-in-law came to visit and, as usual, she babysat our toddler while I ran errands, went to the gym, etc.

When I returned, it was immediately obvious that my son had soiled his diaper, so I changed him. I could tell it had been some time since he had relieved himself. His water bottle and milk were out of his reach because she "didn't want him to spill it," so it had been hours since he had a sip of anything. There were smaller issues as well. I spoke with my husband about it, but he downplayed the situation.

Am I overreacting, or is my husband in denial about his mom's diminishing capabilities? She's planning another visit with us again soon, and I'm sure she expects solo babysitting time. Is this safe? Should I say something? If so, what? Of course I appreciate free babysitting and a loving grandmother, but not to the detriment of my son. -- VERY WORRIED MOM IN COLORADO

DEAR MOM: Ideally, you should have asked your mother-in-law why the diaper hadn't been changed when you got home and realized it hadn't been. Your husband may have minimized what happened because he can't accept that his mother's mental capacities may be diminishing. Denial is common when a parent is in the beginning stages of dementia because the symptoms can be subtle.

Having concerns about leaving your son alone with her is not "going overboard." During her next visit, stay close to home and quietly monitor what she is -- and isn't -- doing. If she is indeed slipping, she needs to be evaluated by a geriatrician, and may need supervision for herself.

DEAR ABBY: Three weeks after I met my love, he proposed. We were married four months later. We hadn't discussed finances, but he did know my income was higher than his. (We are both retired and were widowed when we met.)

After nine months of marriage, we got into some financial problems, and instead of sitting down to discuss it with him, I did what I usually do when I get scared: I bolted. I asked him to leave and filed for divorce.

Since then, I have realized that I still love him and want him in the last chapter of my life. I know I hurt him, and I want to make it up to him, but he's afraid I'll ask him to leave again. I also love his family and miss them all very much. I would never hurt him again. We have been talking, and he has a girlfriend and doesn't want to hurt her. Advice? -- ANOTHER CHANCE IN FLORIDA

DEAR ANOTHER CHANCE: You blew it. Your former husband has moved on since the divorce, as evidenced by the fact that he has a new lady in his life. Learn from his example and move on with yours, because it doesn't appear he will be coming back anytime soon -- if ever.

