DEAR ABBY: My husband has withdrawn himself from my family. I sense my niece resents it. She's 53 and has a teenage son. I believe she thinks we don't see each other because we don't love them. I can't explain what's going on with my husband to her. I want to explain to my family and maybe make excuses for his behavior, but honestly, I don't think it would change much.

I realize COVID-19 has kept families apart, and this may not be a good time to try to become closer. I have expressed my feelings to my husband, but it never turns out well. He lost his mom two years ago, and his depression has gotten worse. He wants nothing to do with my family. They don't deserve it, but things are good between the two of us apart from this issue. Must I choose sides? What can I do? -- CHOOSING SIDES IN CANADA

DEAR CHOOSING: Unless there is something important that you omitted from your letter, your husband's behavior may be connected to the loss of his mother. Do not "choose sides," but also do not allow him to separate you from your family. Stay in touch as much as you can, and once the quarantines are finished, visit with them. Explain your husband's absence by letting your relatives know WHY your husband is acting this way and that he needs compassion and understanding, not judgment.