DEAR ABBY: I'm a woman in my early 60s. I have a husband I love very much and I enjoyed dressing sexy for him at the end of our date nights. However, I stumbled across some pictures of half-naked young models a friend of his continually sends. Because of them and the fact that my husband enjoys commenting on them, I no longer feel sexy.
I'm not a 20-something model, and now I feel like an old fool for thinking I looked good to him. I don't know how to talk to him about this matter. I wish that, just once, when his friend sent him a picture, he would have replied "No, thank you," and told his friend he already has a sexy woman in his life. Advice? -- FEELING FOOLISH IN NEW YORK
DEAR FEELING FOOLISH: You are not an "old fool," you are a disappointed wife. It's time for an honest conversation. Tell your husband you found the pictures, read the comments he made to his friend in response and how it has made you feel about your own attractiveness. If you speak up, he may be able to reassure you. However, if he can't, it may require assistance from a licensed marriage and family therapist. You have my sympathy. Your problem is not uncommon.
DEAR ABBY: I'm a 29-year-old woman married to a dream of a man I met when I was 19. We have a child together. We have had our ups and downs, but it's to be expected, I suppose, when you begin a relationship before really knowing yourself.
Recently things have become complicated. I am discovering things about myself and think I may be a lesbian. I identified as bisexual for most of my life, but I'm starting to reevaluate my life now. I have become repulsed by sex with my husband. I love our family and I think he's an amazing husband, but I still feel a void. Please give me some advice. -- EVOLVING IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR EVOLVING: It is not uncommon for individuals of both genders to come out later in life. You owe it to your husband to level with him about what's going on, omitting, of course, that you now find sex with him to be "repulsive." Under no circumstances should you make this about him. Tell him you no longer think you are bisexual but a lesbian, and you need to explore your true nature. Do not expect him to like it, but stand your ground. Offer him the option of counseling at the nearest LGBTQ center, and hope that he will be able to move forward with his own life soon. He may also find support by contacting the Straight Spouse Network. Its website is straightspouse.org.
DEAR ABBY: I gifted my boyfriend $5,000 so he could get rid of his credit debt. He was really stressed, and I thought it would be a solution. Now he's buying more stuff, like he didn't learn from this. I'm in a weird situation -- why is he spending more? (I probably have no right to know what he has done with it.) Honestly, I don't think I'll do this again. What do you think? -- SADLY MISTAKEN
DEAR SADLY MISTAKEN: Your irresponsible boyfriend is spending again because he now knows you will "rescue" him by paying his bills. This wasn't a tiny "oops," it was a big mistake. Put away your checkbook before he ruins your credit, too, and end the romance or he will bleed you dry!
DEAR ABBY: I was raised in a very strict household. At 19, I left home and never looked back. Today, I am 54, divorced and own my own home.
My mother passed away, and my father moved in with me a few months ago because he didn't like living alone. I have had to make several adjustments to accommodate him.
The problem is, he's extremely traditional and refuses to change his way of thinking where I am concerned. In his eyes, I am still his child, and I should respect and abide by his rules.
I have a boyfriend who lives several miles away. When he visits, I would like him to spend the night with me in my room. My dad insists (demands) that my boyfriend sleep on the couch or in the guest bedroom. He has informed me that it is my choice, but if I don't abide by his wishes (demands), he will refuse to talk with my boyfriend, which undoubtedly will cause stress in my relationship.
I have told my father that I am a grown woman and that I refuse to give up my freedom to accommodate him in this area. After all, this is my home. How should I handle this? -- ALL GROWN UP IN ARKANSAS
DEAR ALL GROWN: If you knuckle under to Dear Old Dad's demands, you are making a big mistake. Sit him down, "remind" him that you are no longer a little girl and if he cannot accept that you are an adult with needs of your own and be respectful to your boyfriend, he will no longer be welcome to live under your roof. Do not try to placate him or you will be living the rest of your father's life in a second childhood, and it won't be a happy one.
DEAR ABBY: Seven years ago, I found out my husband hadn't paid our mortgage and credit card bills for more than two years, and our home of 23 years was in preforeclosure. Once the secret was out, we managed to save the house (thankfully).
Problem is, I no longer trust my husband and often doubt what he says. My priority was to save our home, but now I am no longer sure I want to stay with him. Our 40th anniversary is this year, but I feel bitter and resentful about his irresponsible decisions. I want to leave, but I'm scared I am making the wrong decision. Help, please. -- MIXED UP IN MASSACHUSETTS
DEAR MIXED UP: Because I have no idea why your husband behaved so irresponsibly, you need to hash this out with a licensed marriage and family therapist. You should also consult an attorney. IF you decide to stay, it is imperative that you be in a position to closely monitor any financial actions and obligations in your household.
DEAR ABBY: I like to jump on our neighbors' trampoline when they're out of town. I have been doing it for decades. Normally it's no big deal, but last weekend they returned home earlier than usual and caught me in the act. Now my wife is ashamed to show her face around the neighborhood, and she's blaming me for the whole thing.
Abby, I have a simple solution to this mess. If the neighbors don't want me jumping on their trampoline, they should cough up the money for a privacy fence. Don't you agree? -- BOUNCING INTO TROUBLE
DEAR BOUNCING: If you are so jumpy and can't keep your feet on the ground, it may be time to buy your own trampoline, which would save your wife a world of embarrassment.
Your comment about the neighbors building a fence may have been offered in jest, but it is sensible. If someone's child were to play on that trampoline in their absence and be injured, your neighbor could wind up paying a lot more than the cost of a fence.
Why did you arrive at the decision you did? Make a list of the reasons you made your choice and recite them when you are asked. You are all adults. Your reasons are valid ones, and this should not be couched in terms of one son being loved better than the other, which is childish.
