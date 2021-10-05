The problem is our relationship has many negatives. We live two hours apart. He loves to gamble. I am educated, and he has a learning disability. Most of the time, I feel like I am in fourth place in his life behind his family, his friends and his gambling. I don't feel he really wants to be with me. I sometimes wonder if it's because of the sex thing. However, I don't want a relationship based on sex. I want him to want to spend his time with me, and I want us to become one and I don't see it happening. I also don't believe he can budget for anything more than paying his bills and gambling the rest of his money.

It doesn't seem like he would choose to be with me rather than with his friends and family. Am I wanting too much? I'm afraid what he is after is security, not a loving relationship where you become one in life. -- WAITING FOR MR. RIGHT

DEAR WAITING: I don't think you want too much. What you are searching for is what most people want -- a life partner who is considerate, loving and whose values are close to their own. Because you suspect this person is after financial security, please listen to your gut. If you really believe you are four notches down on his list of priorities, do not settle. End this "romance" now.