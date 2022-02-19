DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have had some crazy life swings since the beginning of the pandemic, mostly positive. I found a wonderful, well-paying job that I enjoy. In our 16th year of marriage, we have also brought a healthy, happy daughter into our lives. We recently bought a lovely home, and have added another, nicer, used car to our assets. In addition, my job allows my husband to live his dream of being a stay-at-home dad with our daughter.

I come from a very religious family, although I am no longer religious. We don't attend church services with the family, and it seems they have adopted the philosophy of mostly "don't ask and we won't tell." My dilemma is: How should I respond to their constant comments that we are "so blessed" to be where we are?

I have worked extremely long, hard hours to get to this point in my career. I put myself through school with no support from my family and worked my butt off to get us to where we are. Yes, I'm thankful for the people I've worked with who have helped me to grow and reach this point. However, it feels wrong for me to equate my success to being blessed from God.

That statement comes up numerous times during family get-togethers. Normally, I ignore it or say we feel very lucky to have what we do. Should I continue saying that or ignore them altogether? Is there a tactful response I'm not seeing in this kind of awkward situation? -- DESERVING IN MICHIGAN

DEAR DESERVING: In the interest of family harmony, smile, nod and agree with the person making the comment. Of course you have worked hard and are deserving of your success. But to announce it in this instance and with those deeply religious people would be braggadocious and is uncalled for. This is not a personal putdown, so continue to resist the urge.

DEAR ABBY: I have been happily married for 32 years. My wife is going to a girls' thing this coming Saturday and asked me what I will be doing. I said I'm going to a funeral for a girl I knew in high school. (We were never boyfriend/girlfriend, just friends.)

My wife asked me how I heard about it, and I shared that one of my friends mentioned it during our Monday night football chat. She said, "You haven't talked to her in more than 40 years. You really didn't know her anymore, but you're going to her funeral?" I said yes. Then she said it is "eerie, strange and weird" and it seems inappropriate. I reminded her that people print obituaries to let people know.

I asked the guy who told me what he thought about me going. He said it sounded fine to him, but I shouldn't go stag. I said, "Doesn't 'stag' mean single and looking? I'm an old married man." I'm perplexed about both of these conversations. Am I missing something? AM I a weirdo if I go? Can I go alone? -- PAYING RESPECTS IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR PAYING RESPECTS: The answers to your questions are no and yes. If you feel the need to pay last respects to a friend from high school, there's nothing "weird" about doing so. Your football friend may have substituted the word "stag" for the word "solo," which means "alone." (I see no reason why you shouldn't attend the funeral alone if the spirit moves you.)

DEAR ABBY: We have a close family, and we have helped our children with the down payments on their homes. My daughter has a master's degree, is a professional with a good job and owns her own home. She has been corresponding with and visiting a high school acquaintance who has been in prison for the past three years. She doesn't see anyone else, and refers to this person as her boyfriend. She is on the phone with him often because he constantly calls her asking her what she's doing.

My daughter is a nice person. She has many friends and always has a smile on her face. Before her involvement with this man, she was very outgoing. People often comment on how lucky we are to have such a loving, nice daughter. She is now visiting his family. Should we feel as scared for her as we do? -- FEARFUL IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR FEARFUL: You wouldn't be typical parents if you weren't concerned. Have you talked to your daughter about this? Do you know what her "boyfriend" is in jail for? Has she been giving him money? What are his plans for after he's released?

Women become involved with incarcerated men for many reasons. Some do it because they are lonely or need to feel needed. Others do it because they feel that in a relationship where their love object is locked up, he can't cheat on her. (That last one is a mistake because felons have been known to use multiple women to feed their prison bank accounts, and they sometimes trade suggestions with each other about how to do it more effectively.)

While you have a right to be worried, you cannot live your daughter's life for her. Her old school chum may turn out to be a prince -- but you won't know until they let him out.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a retired woman who got a part-time job in a small town. It's a highly regarded business with fewer than 20 employees. In the past, I have worked for companies that valued employee input.

I was just fired because my boss thought I was telling her how to do her job. Although it was a month ago, I replay my actions daily. I feel like I was fired for doing something for which, in the past, I was rewarded. How do I get past this? I really don't want another job. I loved that one. -- CAN'T SLEEP IN THE EAST

DEAR CAN'T SLEEP: You WERE fired for doing something for which you were rewarded in the past. Did your employer give you any indication that your input was annoying her? She should have, so you could curtail the impulse. She may have found your attempts to be helpful annoying, but if that was the case -- and she was an effective manager -- she should have communicated that to you.

Consider contacting her once more to tell her how much you loved working there and explain your reasons for speaking up the way you did. However, if that doesn't help, understand that personalities don't always mesh. If you won't be given a second chance, consider putting your skills and experience to work by volunteering for an organization in your community that will value what you have to offer.

DEAR ABBY: I love my wife dearly. We've been married for 21 years. I'm frustrated with how she dresses for work and when we go out. Her idea of fashion is wearing clothes that are too large in size for her. I don't like going out in public with her when she dresses that way. Granted, she put on some weight after our third child, but she still has a nice, shapely figure. I have seen women with similar body shapes who wear closer-fitting clothes, and they look great. How can I convey that her style is unflattering without upsetting her? -- FRUSTRATED WITH FRUMPY

DEAR FRUSTRATED: Your wife may dress the way she does because she's self-conscious about her weight or simply because she thinks loose-fitting clothes are more comfortable. Because you feel they don't flatter her, start by asking why she's dressing the way she does. Tell her you think she is beautiful and that the items she is choosing don't do justice to her "nice, shapely figure." You might even volunteer to go with her to help her choose some things, if she's interested. But if she isn't, let the subject drop because, ultimately, she's going to wear whatever she wants.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a gay man who has been in an on-again/off-again relationship for three years. My partner still lives at home with his mother. He has never left the home, aside from a four-month period when he and his mom weren't getting along.

My issue is, aside from never fully committing, my partner, "Damien," seems to always find a way to abandon me when I hit a rough patch. I lose my job and I'm low on money? He yells at me and leaves. And he manages to not return until I'm "back on my feet."

When the coronavirus hit and I had all my bills paid but nothing to eat, I finally had to say, "Hey, can you get me something?" We go to a burger place, the line's long and he complains nonstop about the wait. We leave and go to my place to hang out. Then he leaves and calls me and talks about what he's going to eat. I hang up.

Before, when I was homeless, even though he doesn't have a place of his own, he never offered any help. If I say, "I know you're really guarded with your money," he becomes enraged. And when he hears about my difficulties, he talks down to me and mocks the situation I am in. He attributes his never leaving home to his family helping him and caring about him. The fact that I'm not in a situation like his implies my family doesn't care. Can you help? -- A LOT WRONG IN TEXAS

DEAR A LOT WRONG: I'll try. It's time you recognized that Damien is NOT your "partner." Partners HELP each other when they are in trouble. The sooner you lose this person, the sooner you will start to feel better. Damien is all about Damien. His character is fully formed. You can't change him, and neither can I. Leaving Damien may help you become more independent -- and that's a good thing. Trust me on that.

DEAR ABBY: I am getting married, and my fiance's daughters, 19 and 21, are in the wedding party. I have purchased the dresses they are wearing, which are light and flowing. I have told the girls that on the day of the wedding I do not want them wearing thong underwear. The older one then went to her dad and said she didn't want to wear regular underwear. He told her she could wear whatever she wants. I have tried telling them that as young ladies there are times you don't wear thongs, and under a flowing dress is one of them. It's ONE DAY of their lives. How can I get my point across? -- WISE BRIDE IN PHOENIX

DEAR WISE BRIDE: Explain to your fiance exactly WHY you are concerned about his daughters wearing thong underwear under their bridesmaid dresses and, when you do, be graphic. After that, if he still feels the same, accept it. Then pray no slip-ups occur while they are dancing, and no strong gusts of wind come along when the wedding photos are taken.

