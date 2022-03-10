DEAR ABBY: Our house burned down a year ago, and we lost everything. My husband, "Jeff," tried desperately to get to our 2-year-old daughter, but she perished in the fire. I managed to get our 3-year-old son out while he was trying to save our daughter. Jeff ended up in a burn unit on a ventilator for nine days because he burned his lungs. When he was released from the hospital, things got worse.

We lived with my mom and stepdad for a bit until we found a place, but as soon as Jeff got home, he started hitting me and calling me a cheating slut. We have been together 20 years, and I have been faithful. If I go to the store or to run errands, he gets mad at me for being gone a little too long. If I try to explain what held me up, it's automatically because I'm cheating, but Jeff feels he can leave and be gone for hours, and it's OK for him.

I love him, but I can't take it anymore. When our son acts out and starts being mean to me, Jeff tells him to respect me, but I think to myself, "How can you tell him to respect me when you don't?" Abby, please help me. -- SO LOST IN THE EAST

DEAR SO LOST: The fire and tragic death of your daughter has done more damage to your husband than sear his lungs. It has also taken an emotional toll. It is important that you no longer allow him to take out his anger and frustration with himself on you.

If you have any power at all in your relationship, insist he seek help from a licensed mental health professional. If he refuses, you cannot remain married to him because his physical and emotional abuse may continue to escalate, and seeing it will affect your son.

Have an escape plan in place before you confront him. A safe way to formulate one would be to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline. The toll-free number is 800-799-7233 and the website is thehotline.org. Do it NOW.

DEAR ABBY: My high school friend returns to our hometown once or twice a year. Her last several visits were exhausting. She talked about herself for hours without asking one question about my life. She objectifies men and calls people weak for expressing their emotions.

Our friendship has been a long one. I went to her wedding and did the flowers for her dad's funeral. But the more I understand myself, the more I see how toxic she is for me. I have reached the hard realization that I no longer want to be around her. I don't like who she is or how she makes me feel.

I would like us to simply drift apart, but she can be a bully. When I have tried to be unavailable, she has bullied me into seeing her anyway. My partner says I need to break up with her, but I don't want to hurt her or have a confrontation. How can I gracefully exit this relationship? -- STRESSED IN THE WEST

DEAR STRESSED: There may not be a graceful way to exit from a relationship with a bully. Ask yourself which would be worse: telling her exactly what you have written to me, or allowing yourself to be steamrollered into another exhausting and frustrating encounter with her. Once you have the answer to that question, you will know exactly what to do, which may start with blocking her number.

DEAR ABBY: My husband's birthday is on the same day as our grandson's first communion. Our grandson's family lives out of town, about a day's drive. The problem is, my husband is not Catholic and doesn't want to go because he doesn't want to spend his birthday driving and sitting in a church. I am so torn. Should I push it? He was upset when I told him I wanted to go. He feels I should put him before the children and grandchildren. -- IN THE MIDDLE

DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: Your husband is being childish and selfish. Your grandchild will have only one first communion, while you and your husband can celebrate his birthday on another day. Can you get to the site by other means of transportation to spare him the driving? He should be ashamed of himself. I hope his candle goes out before he makes a wish!

DEAR ABBY: I'm 15 and my mother makes me go to church every Sunday. I don't like going. I believe in God, but I feel awkward when people ask me about it. My mother makes everything bad until she gets her way. I have tried talking to her about it, but she doesn't listen to me. I don't know what to do. -- DILEMMA IN TEXAS

DEAR DILEMMA: Your mother isn't listening to you because she is convinced that she is doing the right thing FOR you. Not knowing how fervent she is about her church and her religion, it's hard to predict how she would react if you tried to turn this into less of a power struggle and more of an adult conversation.

As it stands, you are a minor, and as long as you live under her roof, she makes the rules. When you are 18 and can live on your own, the decision of whether you want to continue going to church every Sunday will be yours. This may seem hard, but if your mother is unwilling to talk this through with you, you will have to be patient.

DEAR ABBY: I just got engaged, and I couldn't be happier. But my fiance is referred to by the entire town as the "bad guy" because of his past. He's changed a lot, and I really want this to work out, but people come to me and say he's not marriage material, and they try to make us break up (one of his exes in particular).

He told me about his past, and I don't judge him for it because everyone has a past. He really wants to get married. How can we have a wedding without everyone knowing about it, especially our family? -- MARRIAGE-BOUND IN WEST VIRGINIA

DEAR MARRIAGE-BOUND: If the whole town -- including your family -- thinks that marrying your fiance is a bad idea, it may be time to hit the pause button. Marriage is something you want to do only once. The chances of it being successful will be better if you don't go rushing off to the altar.

Make your engagement long enough that your fiance has time to prove to your parents and the community that he is a changed man. No one can "make" you break up, but it would be in your interest to listen to those exes (including the one in particular) and compare what each has to say. If the stories they each tell are similar, it may be your Mr. Right is the wrong man for you.

DEAR ABBY: My mother has had serious health problems lately. She had a brain tumor that was successfully removed. Four weeks later, she needed major colorectal surgery. I stepped up and used my vacation and sick time to care for her. I don't earn a lot of money, but I make enough to support myself.

During Mom's illness, my car broke down, and my brother offered to get it repaired since I was with her 24/7 for about six months. I was grateful because I didn't have time to manage that situation. He returned the car to me with an itemized bill for around $3,600, and I repaid him on a monthly basis. When the bill got down to about $1,200, he told me that he'd taken a collection from our family and the rest of the debt was forgiven.

Abby, I just learned he didn't take a collection from "our family." He took a collection from my CHILDREN. I don't want to list all the reasons why this is upsetting. My children are adults. I did not pay for their college. They're all self- supporting and have made their own way in life. I'm very proud that they stepped up to the plate when my brother rolled them, but I didn't raise my kids expecting them to take care of me or support me in any way.

Is it unreasonable of me to be angry at him for doing this? We have 75 family members. My parents are the oldest ones left. For the last 17 years I have taken them to every medical appointment and surgical procedure with no help from anyone. My brother ran the vacuum cleaner only three times during the six months Mom was sick. Am I right to think what he did was wrong? -- BOTHERED IN THE EAST

DEAR BOTHERED: You are entitled to your feelings. Before soliciting your children for the $1,200, it would have been better had he let the other 73 relatives know you needed a hand. If he had, it would have cost less than a good meal. Because you feel it was wrong for your children to have forked over the money, offer to repay them if it will make you feel better. But don't be surprised if they refuse. (By the way, they seem pretty terrific, and so do you.)

DEAR ABBY: I am friends with "Pete" and "Pam," a couple I have known for more than 20 years. Pam is keeping secrets from Pete, and, unfortunately, I'm aware of it.

I need a way to address my concerns to Pete. He works full time in a great job, and his salary goes into a joint bank account. Pam handles all the finances and pays the bills -- rent, car, etc. When Pete and I hang out and he asks Pam (who has the credit cards) for small amounts of money, she says, "Sorry, we don't have it." I understand that might be the case sometimes, but it happens ALL THE TIME.

Pam also secretly borrows cash from me. She pays it back late sometimes, but not always. I talked with Pam and told her to tell Pete she borrows. I don't think she did, and it concerns me. I'm her enabler but I'm putting my foot down and not doing it anymore.

I'm worried because Pete thinks they have all this money saved for a house. I'm starting to think Pam has spent it, or most of it. How can I tell Pete as a friend to check the finances without starting World War III? I'd hate to lose my friends over this, but I'm afraid the money he is earning is going somewhere else -- where, I have no idea. Please help. -- IN DANGER OF LOSING FRIENDS

DEAR IN DANGER: Tell Pete everything you have written to me. If he is so financially ignorant that he doesn't know how to check his balances and his credit rating, he should talk with a CPA for help ascertaining his financial status. Whether Pam has a spending problem or some other type of addiction, he needs to know. He also needs to know how long his dreams of homeownership may need to be postponed if what you are concerned about is true.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

