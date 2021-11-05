DEAR HEARTBROKEN: Talk to your wife about what your daughter told you. When couples separate, they usually try to spare their young children the details of their romantic lives until enough time has passed for the kids to adjust to the breakup. That your wife couldn't wait to do this is regrettable. Because she refuses counseling, if you haven't talked to an attorney, the time to do it is now.

DEAR ABBY: My daughter-in-law's mother has a brother who is a pastor. Recently, they held a small Sunday morning service at my daughter-in-law's house. The brother wanted to do a "laying on of hands," where he would say a short prayer about each person.

When it was my turn, he put his hand on my head and prayed for "all my bad habits" to be healed. I was mortified. This was in front of my grown sons and other people I know. Everyone has some bad habits, but why would he single me out to shame and embarrass like that? I don't think his intentions were holy. Advice? -- FEELING ABUSED IN FLORIDA

DEAR FEELING ABUSED: You would feel less "abused" had you told that tasteless individual how his "blessing" made you feel when it happened. However, if you have his phone number, it's still not too late. You deserve an apology. And if you are invited to any more of those small religious services, I suggest you politely decline.